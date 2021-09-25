FIA confirms cancellation of sessions before F1 Russian GP qualifying

The rain changed the entire schedule of this weekend’s Russian GP. This Saturday (25), the FIA ​​confirmed the cancellation of any sessions on the track before the F1 classification in Sochi.

The weather forecast indicated heavy rainfall in the region of the racecourse. Said and done, a lot of water fell on the circuit and it had to change the schedule of activities, canceling even the third training session in the main category of motorsport.

Shortly after the decision not to carry out the last test session, the governing body informed that no activity will be carried out on the track until the moment of classification. The reason is poor visibility for a possible need for the medical helicopter.

“An update on the time window has been released with the next session now being the F1 qualifying at the scheduled time. While runway conditions continue to improve, there is still bad weather in the area that is affecting the airport and roads,” the statement began.

“This is why there will be no session between now and classification, which is expected to happen when the local airport is already reopened and then the helicopter can go back into operation and the session can proceed as expected”, completed the text.