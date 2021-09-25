Fiat factory workers approve temporary suspension of employment contract | Companies

You workers gives Fiat in betim, in the metropolitan region of Belo Horizonte, approved the proposal of temporary suspension of employment contract (“lay-off“) made by Stellantis Group, owner of Fiat brands, Chrysler, Peugeot and citron. The proposal was evaluated by about 9,000 employees and 98.09% approved the proposal.
Stellantis informed, in a note, that the global scarcity of inputs, notably from electronic components, has committed to capacity the automaker to keep pace and production volume within predictable patterns.
“The suspension of the employment contract for professional qualification preserves the jobs of the workers involved and ensures the rights established in the collective bargaining agreement, in addition to offering professional qualification, job stability proportional to the period of absence and the payment of allowances, for preserve the purchasing power”, stated the company in the note.
The suspension of the employment contract can be from two to four months and can reach up to 6,500 workers. The employee who joins will receive a government subsidy along the lines of the Emergency Program for the Maintenance of Employment and Income of the Ministry of Economy, and will have a supplement paid by the automaker. The employee must also participate in a virtual professional qualification course and have a minimum attendance of 75% in classes.
The agreement is valid for one year and will be valid from October 1st. O Value found that Stellantis has not yet defined the number of employees that will have their contracts suspended, nor when it will start putting people on “lay-off”.
