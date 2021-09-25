Fiat factory workers approve temporary suspension of employment contract | Companies

“The suspension of the employment contract for professional qualification preserves the jobs of the workers involved and ensures the rights established in the collective bargaining agreement, in addition to offering professional qualification, job stability proportional to the period of absence and the payment of allowances, for preserve the purchasing power”, stated the company in the note.

The suspension of the employment contract can be from two to four months and can reach up to 6,500 workers. The employee who joins will receive a government subsidy along the lines of the Emergency Program for the Maintenance of Employment and Income of the Ministry of Economy, and will have a supplement paid by the automaker. The employee must also participate in a virtual professional qualification course and have a minimum attendance of 75% in classes.