Fiat factory workers in Betim approve agreement for temporary suspension of employment contract

The Union of Metallurgists and Metallurgists of Betim and Region announced, this Friday (24), that workers at the Fiat factory approved, by 98.09% of the votes, the proposal for the temporary suspension of employment contract program and professional qualification.

The proposal was negotiated between the union and Stellantis, Fiat representative in Betim, and deals with the Program for the Protection of Employment and Income with Professional Qualification (lay-off). The proposal was voted on in a virtual assembly on Thursday night (23).

The temporary suspension of the employment contract was considered and negotiated after a shortage of inputs and components at the company, which directly influenced production within Fiat.

According to the president of the union, Alex Custodio, the proposal was designed to preserve the job and there was no discussion about layoffs. “The result of the vote proves that the proposal built at the negotiating table was correct. Since all the benefits of male and female workers were preserved, minimizing losses in remuneration and guaranteeing the integrality of the 13th salary, vacation, PLR (Profit Sharing Program) 2021, salary readjustments and other clauses,” he explained the union leader.

about the proposal

The union agreement states the suspension of a maximum of 6,500 professionals and the professional who has agreed to join the program cannot be called up again for a period of 16 months. The period of suspension of contracts can be two, three or four months. The agreement is effective from October 1st and runs until September 30th, 2022.

The suspension of the employment contract includes compensation for the workload in a professional qualification course. Therefore, the worker who joins the program must participate in this qualification and have a minimum frequency of 75% of classes.

The company will provide a monthly allowance of R$70 to pay for internet during the period of suspension of the contract.

The agreement, which aims to preserve the employment of Fiat workers, has additional compensation in case of dismissal, which is 100% of the value of the last monthly remuneration prior to the suspension of the contract for all the cases below:

– Duration of suspension of the contract for 2 months the period of provisional stability will be 3 months;

– Duration of suspension of the contract for 3 months the period of provisional stability will be 3 months;

– Period of suspension of the contract for 4 months the period of provisional stability will be 4 months;

As for remuneration, adding the government subsidy plus the company’s compensatory aid, it is established as follows:

– Salaries up to R$3,500 will be guaranteed 100% of the net salary;

– Salaries between R$3,500.01 to R$6,988.30 will be guaranteed 95% of the net salary;

– Salaries between R$6,988.31 to R$10,800 will be guaranteed 90% of the net salary;

– Salaries above R$10,800 will be guaranteed 85% of the net salary.

The agreement also guarantees the completeness of the Profit Sharing Program (PLR), 13th salary and vacations, normal use of the health plan and other services and integrality of the salary adjustment.