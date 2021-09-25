FIFA 22: Users complain about game graphics on Xbox Series S | sport games

FIFA 22 had problems with its version of the Xbox Series S, according to users who had early access to the game by subscribing to EA Play (formerly EA Access). Electronic Arts’ service has released a free version of FIFA 22 with 10 hours of gameplay as of last Wednesday (22), but users on Microsoft’s console have reported blurry graphics and other visual bugs.

The complaints took the producer’s forums and help and ended up on social networks such as Twitter and Reddit. O TechAll contacted EA to understand the problem, but so far has not received an answer. It is noteworthy that, in addition to Series S, the game arrives on October 1st also for Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5) and PC.

1 of 1 FIFA 22 has graphical issues in the Xbox Series S version, according to user reports — Photo: Playback/Mirror FIFA 22 has graphical issues in the Xbox Series S version, according to user reports — Photo: Playback/Mirror

According to reports, the game’s characters are blurry, with a strange look around the 3D models and very pixelated. Fast-moving objects, such as the ball and players’ hair, also seem to leave a trail on the screen when they move.

On Twitter, some players complained about the experience:

A user named Cechmeoutt mentioned that the game appears to be rendered in 720p and would then upscale the image to achieve 1080p on the console. That would explain some of the visual issues, but there’s no confirmation from EA.

It’s also been reported that the game’s menus run at a frame rate of 30 FPS on the Series S, while on the Xbox Series X they run at 60 FPS, an odd compromise since menus don’t require a lot of graphics processing.

It is noteworthy that the Xbox Series S is a less powerful model of Microsoft’s next-generation console, the Xbox Series X.