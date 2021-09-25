‘Fighting to repair mistakes’ declares Luisa Mell after surgery

After explaining that he experienced medical violence in the past, when a doctor performed liposuction in his armpits without his permission, Luisa Mell he celebrated being “repairing mistakes” after undergoing a new surgical procedure.

“This post is to thank you for your countless messages of affection and to thank Albert Einstein Hospital for now having quality vegan food!” she wrote in an Instagram post, thanking friends, fans and family for their support.

“A few years ago, when I injured my foot, I went hungry. They had no vegan menu. I wrote a letter to the president and today the hospital has several options! I was thrilled when the nutritionist told me that besides me, there were 3 other hospitalized vegans. Almost all the nurses who took care of me are vegetarians or vegans. By the way, thank you to all the professionals for their affection. Sometimes I get tired of fighting so much, but when I see changes like that, my heart fills with gratitude”, concluded the activist.

