Films inspired by the ‘Richthofen Case’ debut on Amazon





Carla Diaz stars in films about the ‘Richthofen Case’ Photo: Amazon Prime Video / Playback

The list of audiovisual productions inspired by real crimes is long. The brutal murder of the Clutter family, in 1959, in the interior of Kansas (USA), inspired the book ‘Cold blood, in Truman Capote, also inaugurating literary journalism. The book, which reconstructs the crime based on the investigation and testimonies collected by Capote, transcended its literary success, gaining several adaptations for the screen, including ‘cloak‘ (2005) with the brilliant and award-winning performance of Philip Seymour Hoffman.

The collection of clothing and accessories made from human remains maintained by the disturbed Ed Gein, American serial killer, inspired characters like Norman Bates (‘Psychosis‘), Leatherface (‘The Texas Chainsaw Massacre‘) and Buffalo Bill (‘The Silence of the Lambs‘). Latest productions like the franchise ‘American Crime Story’ also pored over real stories of crimes like the murder of the Italian fashion designer Gianni Versace and the controversial judgment of OJ Simpson – defended in court by the patriarch of the Kardashian family.

Tragedies and heinous crimes are not lacking in Brazilian history. These crimes, however, are rarely adapted to audiovisual narratives which makes the genre true crime national still shy. By carrying out the murder of Marísia and Manfred von Richthofen to the screens in the movies ‘the girl who killed the parents‘ and ‘The Boy Who Killed My Parents‘, the filmmaker Mauritius Eça treads path through the genre relatively unexplored in the country.







Films about the ‘Richthofen Case’ arrive on Amazon Prime this Friday, 24 Photo: Amazon Prime Video / Playback

The two films premiere this Friday, 24, on Amazon Prime Video, and are inspired by the crime of October 31, 2002, when the parents of Suzane were clubbed to death. In just over 160 minutes, each feature has an average duration of 80 minutes, the brutal ‘Crime of Rua Zacarias de Góes’ is presented from the antagonistic perspectives of its authors: Suzane von Richthofen, Interpreted by carla diaz, and Daniel Cravinhos, interpreted by Leonardo Bittencourt. The cast still brings Leonardo Medeiros, Vera Zimmermann and Allan Souza Lima what interpret Manfred von Richthofen, Marísia von Richthofen and christian cloves, respectively.

Inspired by the case file, the films have scripts signed by big names in the genre true crime national, Ilana Casoy and Raphael Montes, despite this it is precisely in terms of the script that the productions leave something to be desired. By taking as “truth” or as a narrative basis the excerpts from the testimonies of Suzane and Daniel already refuted by the Courts, during the 2006 trial, the films lose the opportunity to dive into the complex web of desires, frustrations, lies and accusations already exhausted by the courts, experts and even the media about the crime.

The cast and composition of the scenes are successful in showing the distinct perspectives of Suzane and Daniel about the motivations of crime, even though from a simplistic dichotomy between good versus evil: manipulative Suzane seduces her boyfriend with lies and convinces him to kill her parents or virginal, innocent and sweet Suzane is manipulated by her selfish and abusive boyfriend. The chemistry between carla diaz and Leonardo Bittencourt, in addition to the performance of Leonardo Medeiros, are also highlights of the movies. However, those interested in a less superficial perspective on the ‘Richthofen case‘ can use the various documentaries, special programs and interviews already dedicated to the theme.