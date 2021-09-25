Find out how Suzane von Richthofen and the Cravinhos brothers are currently doing – Zoeira

With the release of films that portray the deaths of Alfred and Marísia von Richthofen, planned and executed by the couple’s daughter, Suzane, with her boyfriend and brother-in-law, some people who watched the feature films ask themselves: “how are Suzane von Richthofen doing and the Cravinhos brothers nowadays?”.

At the time of the murder of Alfred and Marísia, on October 31, 2002, Daniel Cravinhos and Suzane were dating. The two, together with Cristian Cravinhos, Daniel’s brother, planned and carried out the double murder, in the family’s house, in the south side of São Paulo.

The trio was the popular jury in 2006. Suzane was condemned to 39 years in a closed regime. In October 2015, he progressed to semi-open, which gives him the benefit of temporary departures. She is serving time at P1 in Tremembé (SP).