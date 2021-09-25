Find out how Suzane von Richthofen and the Cravinhos brothers are currently doing – Zoeira

With the release of films that portray the deaths of Alfred and Marísia von Richthofen, planned and executed by the couple’s daughter, Suzane, with her boyfriend and brother-in-law, some people who watched the feature films ask themselves: “how are Suzane von Richthofen doing and the Cravinhos brothers nowadays?”.
At the time of the murder of Alfred and Marísia, on October 31, 2002, Daniel Cravinhos and Suzane were dating. The two, together with Cristian Cravinhos, Daniel’s brother, planned and carried out the double murder, in the family’s house, in the south side of São Paulo.
The trio was the popular jury in 2006. Suzane was condemned to 39 years in a closed regime. In October 2015, he progressed to semi-open, which gives him the benefit of temporary departures. She is serving time at P1 in Tremembé (SP).
Suzane’s defense pleaded that she serve the rest of her sentence in a semi-open regime, but the São Paulo Court of Justice denied the request for progression in September 2020.
Suzane von Richthofen before and after:
Daniel was sentenced to 39 years and six months in prison in a closed regime. In January 2020, he went to the open regime and left the penitentiary in Tremembé.
Daniel Cravinhos before and after:
Cristian was sentenced to 38 years and six months in a closed regime. He left the Dr. José Augusto Salgado penitentiary, P2 in Tremembé, in August 2017, after the court authorized him to serve the rest of his sentence under an open regime.
Eight months after being released, it was stuck again, on suspicion of assaulting a woman and trying to bribe military police in Sorocaba (SP).