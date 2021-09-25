The State Department of Health (Sesa) received over 229,320 vaccines against Covid-19 from Pfizer/BioNTech this Friday night (24). There are 129,870 second doses (D2) and 99,450 first doses (D1) for adolescents aged 12 to 17 years with comorbidities and permanent disability.

24.09.2021 – Arrival of vaccines Cemepar Photo Gilson Abreu/AEN

The immunizers are part of the 53rd distribution agenda of the Ministry of Health and landed at the Afonso Pena International Airport, in São José dos Pinhais, in the Metropolitan Region of Curitiba, at 6:40 pm and 7:10 pm. From there, the vaccines were sent to the Medicine Center of Paraná (Cemepar) for a conference. Distribution is scheduled for Saturday.

Doses destined for D2 must complete the vaccination schedule initiated in the 34th shipment. The immunizers with the first dose of this agenda were sent to Regional Health in early August. The new guidance from the Ministry of Health is that the dose interval between Pfizer’s D1 and D2 is 56 days, or eight weeks. Previously, the recommendation indicated a deadline of about three months.

The 53rd agenda allocated 284,570 vaccines against Covid-19 to the State. In addition to these doses from Pfizer, the shipment includes 55,250 AstraZeneca D2 vaccines, which arrived in Paraná in the morning.

teenagers

This is the first batch sent by the Ministry of Health with doses to immunize minors. Pfizer is the only vaccine approved by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) for the immunization of adolescents. In Paraná, the vaccination of this public had already been announced using the remainder of the technical reserve sent in all shipments to the municipalities.

At this time, adolescents with comorbidities from 12 to 17 years old and young people from 17 years old, without pre-existing conditions, would be vaccinated, considering that the doses available in the municipalities would only serve this public.

After the decision to continue with the vaccination of adolescents, even without comorbidities, the Ministry of Health again included the vaccination of this public indistinctly in the National Immunization Plan (PNI) and guaranteed that by December all adolescents must have received at least the first dose of the US pharmaceutical company’s immunizing agent.