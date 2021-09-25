Five climbers die after snowfall on Mount Elbrus, the highest in Europe; watch rescue video

Five climbers died after being hit by a blizzard on Mount Elbrus, Russia, the highest peak in Europe. The victims were part of a group of 19 people who had already reached an altitude of 5,000 meters when the incident occurred on Thursday afternoon.

More than 100 years: Japanese set record for oldest identical twins in the world

The 14 rescued people were taken to the Azau valley, where they received first aid. According to the Ministry of Civil Defense, Emergencies and Disaster Relief, the operation at the site was carried out “in the most difficult conditions”, with strong winds, low visibility and sub-zero temperatures. Twenty rescuers in seven vehicles were deployed to the region.

Pandemic: Queiroga shares antivacin post after being diagnosed with Covid-19

Eleven victims were taken to the Hospital Clínico Republicano in Moldova. Two are in a more critical state of health and are in ICUs. According to the Ministry of Health, another two people are in the traumatology unit, three are in the burn sector, one is undergoing surgery and three more are hospitalized.

Denis Alimov, who organized the climb, said in an interview with TASS that there were four professional guides accompanying the group. During the journey, one person felt bad and went down the mountain with one of the guides. The rest continued towards the summit, but an “unprecedented storm” hit them. According to Alimov, a guide even broke a leg, which also made it difficult for the group to return.

“Another climber broke his leg going down and the group decided to split into three, depending on who could go faster. The decision to split was right. Otherwise, there could have been more victims,” he pointed out.

Rescue team operated to rescue group of climbers hit by snowstorm on Mount Elbrus; five people died Photo: RUSSIA’S EMERGENCIES MINISTRY / via REUTERS

Change: Madeleine McCann’s mother returns to work after 14 years of searching for the girl, says newspaper

The participant who was taken back by a guide died in his colleague’s arms before reaching his destination, according to the AFP agency. Two other climbers died frozen, and two more lost consciousness and died after being knocked down by the wind.

The climb was formally registered and authorized in advance by the local authorities. The group initially consisted of 23 people, but four gave up on the climb.