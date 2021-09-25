Five Latin American wineries chosen among the 10 best in the world – Paladar

Montevideo, Uruguay – An Argentine winery was considered the best in the world for the third consecutive year, according to the ranking The World’s Best Vineyards, prepared by nearly 600 international experts and which includes four other Latin American establishments among the top 10.

The Zuccardi Valle de Uco winery, located in the Argentine province of Mendoza, leads again in 2021 the list that evaluates the facilities and quality of its products to choose the 100 best wine tourism destinations in the world.

The Zuccardi Valle de Uco winery, located in the Argentine province of Mendoza, leads the list again in 2021 Photo: Monica Nobrega/Estadão

The ranking, compiled annually by nearly 600 sommeliers, wine experts and luxury travel journalists from around the world, assesses places to taste and learn about wine and grape growing, as well as the architecture of the wineries and their sights , restaurants and hotels.

the winery Uruguayan Garzon it is, in fourth place, the second best placed Latin American winery and also appears again in the top 5 for the third consecutive year; in 2019 and 2020 it was second, behind Zuccardi.

“It is a great honor for Bodega Garzón to be among the top five wine and vineyard destinations in the world,” Christian Wylie, general manager of the establishment, told AFP. “It is very important for us to become known worldwide. And also at the national level. It is a place of prominence, of honor, which is positioning Uruguay in the world.”

For Wylie, the mention is particularly important in the context of the pandemic, during which the tourism sector was hit hard. At the moment, it is good for international tourists “to know that Uruguay has something of this world level so that they can get to know it”, he considered.

The ten wineries that top the list released this week are: Zuccardi Valle de Uco (Argentina), Marqués de Riscal (Spain), Chateau Margaux (France), Bodega Garzón (Uruguay), Montes (Chile), Antinori nel Chianti Classico (Italy ), Catena Zapata (Argentina), Viña VIK (Chile), González Byass-Bodegas Tío Pepe (Spain) and Creation (South Africa).

check out here the complete list of the best wineries in the world.