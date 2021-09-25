Flamengo and Athletico are the teams with the most chances of winning in the Brasileirão round, points out GLOBO’s tool; see your team

Involved in three different fronts of disputes in this final stretch of the season – Brazilian, Copa do Brasil and Libertadores -, Flamengo turns its attention to the championship of points run this Sunday, at 11 am, with a 43.08% chance of winning the América- MG, according to the Brasileirão Crystal Ball tool, from GLOBO, with data from the UFMG Department of Mathematics. The rubro-negro has 34 points, in third place, while Coelho is 16th, with 23, on the edge of the relegation zone.

Crystal Ball:GLOBO tool shows title chances, fall risk and other data of your team

Principal, the Minas Gerais team has a 29.29% chance of winning, in addition to a 27.53% draw. In the last game for the Brazilian, Flamengo was defeated by Grêmio, which in this round faces Athletico. The team from Paraná is the one with the highest probability of winning the round, with 44.66% against 30.83% of the Gauchos.

Another highlight game of the weekend is the classic Palmeiras e Corinthians. Alviverde, second in classification. has a 31.08% chance of beating the rival. Click here and see your team’s chances.