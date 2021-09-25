Flamengo has a millionaire cost to maintain a trio of reinforcements; see values

Credit: Marcelo Cortes / Flamengo

Betting on strong athletes to strengthen the team in the final stretch of the season, Flamengo hired Andreas Pereira, Kenedy and the “icing on the cake”, David Luiz. Because of this, the club will have a high minimum cost to cover the athletes’ earnings. According to information from journalist Venê Casagrande, each of the members of the trio have a high salary in CLT, an amount that also has the addition of gloves and image rights.

Thus, David Luiz is the athlete, among those who were recently hired, who earns the highest salary in the formal contract. That’s because the defender pockets R$ 750 thousand monthly. If Flamengo wins titles in the season, the defender will benefit from awards.

See below the values ​​that reinforcements earn in CLT.

David Luiz: BRL 750 thousand

Andreas Pereira: R$550 thousand

Kenedy: BRL 500 thousand

Total: R$1.8 million per month.

Aside from David Luiz, who was free in the market, Flamengo can still have Kenedy and Andreas Pereira permanently. If you want to hire the Chelsea athlete, the option is around 10 million euros (R$ 61 million), while the Manchester United player has his pass set at 15 million euros (R$ 93.7 million). With the cast closed, something “indicated” by Marcos Braz, the hammer on decisions involving the athletes will be beaten in 2022.

