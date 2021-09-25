Flamengo squad: Everton Ribeiro will be spared from duel with América-MG | Flamengo

Flamengo will not have Everton Ribeiro in the match against América-MG, on Sunday, for the Campeonato Brasileiro. No. 7 will be rested after a strong sequence of games – he played without being 100% against Grêmio, last weekend, when, according to coach Renato Gaúcho, he had pain in his leg.

1 of 2 Everton Ribeiro Flamengo — Photo: Marcelo Cortes / Flamengo Everton Ribeiro Flamengo — Photo: Marcelo Cortes / Flamengo

The idea is to have Everton Ribeiro in full condition for the match against Barcelona de Guayaquil, by Libertadores, next Wednesday. He played normally in the first leg, at Maracanã, during the 90 minutes.

– Everton wasn’t even supposed to play, because he had a problem with his leg. He had said that he could play 45 minutes and at most 15, 20 minutes. It was a risk we were taking. Every three days Flamengo plays a decision. We want to win. He wasn’t bad in the game, but I have playoffs on Wednesday. We have the problem of Arrascaeta, of Filipe. Losing Everton at a time like this would be difficult. That’s why I had already agreed that he would leave, thinking about Wednesday’s game – said Renato, after the defeat by Grêmio.

Flamengo trains this Friday afternoon at Ninho do Urubu and has another activity on Saturday morning – in the afternoon, the delegation travels to Belo Horizonte. The expectation is on account of more players spared and the possible return of Arrascaeta and Filipe Luis, who are in the process of physical transition and are prepared to strengthen the team against Barcelona de Guayaquil.

A probable line-up for Flamengo is as follows: Diego Alves, Isla, Gustavo Henrique, David Luiz and Renê; Willian Arão, Andreas, Michael, Vitinho and Bruno Henrique; Gabigol.

Flamengo faces América-MG at 11 am (GMT) on Sunday, in Belo Horizonte. The match is valid for the 22nd round of the Brazilian Championship.