Food, fuel, gas and energy push prices up in 2021 – News

THE Brazilian official inflation, measured by the IPCA-15 (Broad Consumer Price Index), reached 7.05% between January and September this year, informed the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) this Friday (24). The main villains in the Brazilian pocket were food, fuel and electricity.

The champion in the ranking of increases in 2021 is zucchini, whose price has more than doubled on Brazilian supermarket shelves. Cucumber and pepper complete the ranking of villains, followed closely by ethanol, vehicle gas and fuels in general. Gasoline alone increased 33% in the first nine months of the year.

THE residential electricity, which suffers frequent increases in recent months as a result of the water crisis, rose 20% on average in the country. It means to say that a monthly bill of R$100 in December now costs R$120.

However, even in the crisis, there were products that were more affordable for Brazilians. These are the cases of fruits such as avocado, orange, banana, apple and tangerine; airline tickets, which were 15% cheaper this year; rice and pork — an alternative to beef cuts, 10% heavier in the pocket this year.

The center of the federal government’s target for the IPCA is 3.75%, with a tolerance of 1.5 percentage points more or less. Therefore, it can reach 5.25% which, even so, will be within the official planning. In the 12-month accumulated, however, official inflation was 10.05%, almost double the official target ceiling.

Items that became more expensive in 2021:

1. zucchini 113.71%

2. CUCUMBER 74.88%

3. CHILI 68.23%

4. ETHANOL 41.34%

5. MAGAZINE 39.56%

6. VEHICLE GAS 35.42%

7. GASOLINE 33.37%

8. CASSAVA (AIPIM) 33.18%

9. REFINED SUGAR 32.59%

10. DIESEL OIL 30.03%

11. CORN MEAL 27.35%

12. CYLINDER GAS 26.83%

13. CRYSTAL SUGAR 25.81%

14. WATERMELON 24.97%

15. MELON 24.91%

16. HYDRAULIC MATERIAL 24.38%

17. GROUND COFFEE 21.97%

18. MACKERELFISH 21.85%

19. TIRE 21.61%

20. CHICKEN PIECES 20.83%

Products and services that eased the Brazilian’s pocket this year:

1. AVOCADO -31.65%

2. ENGLISH POTATO -24.51%

3. LIME ORANGE -24.07%

4. WATER BANANA -22.36%

5. APPLE -19.94%

6. BAY ORANGE -17.68%

7. TANGERINE -15.72%

8. AIR TICKET -15.70%

9. APPLE BANANA -15.60%

10. ONION -12.62%

11. CAULIFLOWER -11.68%

12. PASSION FRUIT -11.53%

13. CARROT -10.55%

14. RICE -8.51%

15. TOMATO -8.33%

16. GUAVA -7.04%

17. BANANA-DA-TERRA -6.59%

18. FRUIT -6.37%

19. STRAWBERRY -6.24%

20. FILLET COVER -4.59%

21. PORK -4.57%

22. UVA -4.38%

23. RICE FLOUR -4.26%

24. SOUND EQUIPMENT -3.98

25. PAPAYA -3.61