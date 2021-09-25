For government, privatization will modernize Correios; officials warn interior agencies to close — Senate News

According to the Minister of Communications, Fábio Faria, Correios need R$ 2.5 billion annually in investments to remain competitive — an amount that the state-owned company does not have. In a statement on national radio and TV on the eve of the bill’s vote in the Chamber, in August, he stated:

— Delivery and logistics companies have been gaining more and more space because they invest heavily in technology and business intelligence. The volume of letters has been decreasing day by day, while the demand for parcels and logistics is only increasing. With privatization, Correios will be able to grow and compete, generate more jobs, develop new technologies, gain efficiency, agility and punctuality. Only in this way will the Post Office be able to maintain the universalization of postal services.

Opponents of privatization contest the financial argument. The secretary general of the National Federation of Workers in Postal and Telegraph and Similar Companies (Fentect), José Rivaldo da Silva, says that, over the last two decades, the state-owned company has not made a profit in four years and that in this period it it did not require money from the federal budget—on occasion, instead, the company paid dividends to the government.

According to Silva, the government should not get rid of a company that operates in the blue and sees rising revenues due to the potential for growth that e-commerce has in Brazil. Last year, contrary to the general economy, which suffered negative results due to the covid-19 pandemic, Correios celebrated a record profit of more than R$ 1.5 billion.

— There is a deliberate strategy to dismantle the Post Office. The staff, for example, drops from year to year, is not replaced and works to the limit. Demand for services increases, but staff shortages. The speed of deliveries is impaired. It is a practice that harms the consumer, and he feels it. The government first precarizes the Post Office and then tells society that the private sector will do better.

Silva assesses that the government, if it wanted to, could improve Correios’ business practices in order to increase revenue and obtain the necessary money for its modernization:

— The legislation already allows the Correios to seek out companies and establish public-private partnerships, but they have not left the paper. The federal government itself does not give preference to Correios as a logistical operator. Several public agencies hire private companies to deliver them. If the government chose Correios as its official operator, the state-owned company would have a gigantic increase in revenues.

The secretary general at Fentect adds that the companies most interested in buying the Correios are those already operating in the logistics and parcel delivery market, such as Amazon, Mercado Livre, HDL and FedEx, and would take advantage of the state’s gigantic infrastructure:

— Will appear [com a privatização] a private logistics giant, which will hold the national monopoly. It will certainly swallow the smaller companies on the market. There is a lack of debate on the bill. The government takes advantage of these abnormal times, due to the pandemic, to advance this project without listening to society and the actors involved. They are not looking at the harm that will result from privatization.