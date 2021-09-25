Ford Transit returns to Brazil after 7 years and wants connectivity as an asset – 24/09/2021

Ford returns the van Transit to Brazil after a seven-year hiatus from the market. The last time it was sold here, the van was still in its third generation and was imported from Turkey.

Now, the model that arrives first only in the Minibus version, is of the fourth generation and comes imported from Uruguay. There, the model is assembled in the SKD concept, or Semi Knock-Down. The bodywork arrives already assembled, is coupled to the chassis and receives other components in the Uruguayan assembly.

The first units arrive in Brazil at the end of October. Ford’s revamped dealership network, with around 150 units, will be responsible for marketing to small and large companies, with a team dedicated to selling commercials, part of the Ford Pro concept.

According to Ford, despite the demand being greater for the cargo version, the company opted to start selling with the passenger version to allow Uruguayan production to be scaled up.

The Minibus version will have configurations of 14+1 seats, 15+1 seats and one with a higher wheelbase for 17+1 or 18+1. In versions with more seats, there is also a difference in the height of the roof, which allows a person of 1.80 m to stand inside, and double wheels on the rear axle.

Ford did not disclose the price of the models because, according to her, it has been a strategy of the company since it had the truck division in Brazil for commercial vehicles, as the price negotiation may depend, among other things, on the number of units purchased .

For any of the Transit Minibus versions you must have a National Driver’s License (CNH) at least in category C. The Transit will be sold only in white or silver – which according to Ford are easier to customize and plot.

The power train is unheard of here. It consists of a two-liter four-cylinder engine, turbodiesel with variable geometry turbine and Arla 32 tank that produces 170 hp and 41.3 mkgf with a six-speed manual gearbox and rear-wheel drive. This propellant is imported from England and it is the same used by the versions of the van in Europe and the United States.

Transit comes with three driving modes: normal, economy and slippery. They alter engine speed and torque limiting, throttle throttle response, and air conditioning system performance.

It also has electric steering, a start-stop system that can be turned off, gearshift warning on the dashboard and green tires with more silica that reduce bearing resistance.

Equipments

The Transit has an instrument panel with a color on-board computer, a multifunctional steering wheel with height and distance adjustment on the column, reclining seats in the rear with five three-point seats for all occupants, and cargo space under the passenger seat.

There is also a multimedia center with an 8-inch touchscreen that integrates with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay via cable. There are six USB inputs spread across the cabin and two 12V inputs.

The package also includes adaptive speed control, ramp start assistant, track reader with steering wheel correction and autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian detection, a reversing camera and rear-view mirrors with electrical adjustments.

Finally, the van will feature the Ford Pass, a connectivity system with an application that allows you to lock the vehicle, have access to fuel consumption and tank level data, in addition to serving in other functions such as scheduling inspections and receiving problem alerts.

Anyone who has a fleet can register up to 10 units in the app on the same smartphone. For larger fleets, Ford will offer a differentiated system of monthly reports with consumption data, problems, among others. The Ford Pass will be free for one year.

After sales

Ford will offer a 1-year or 100,000 km warranty, fixed-price service every 20,000 km, unlike passenger cars that are usually every 10,000 km, and 24-hour assistance.

Ford also promises a guaranteed buy-back system, even for cars that have been customized for different possible applications.

The guaranteed repurchase system is part of the Ford Pro in which the buyer gives 30% down, 36 installments and at the end pays a balloon installment (also called residual) of 40% of the value. If you want, you can give Transit as part of the payment for that 40% and enter a new copy.

