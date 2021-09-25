Former choreographer of Xuxa, Oswald Berry dies aged 65 in São Paulo

Oswald Berry, 65 years old, choreographer of Xuxa Meneghel for almost 20 years, he died this Friday (24) in São Paulo, after complications of liver cancer. Catia Paganorte, former paquita of the presenter, spoke about the Uruguayan in conversation with Portal Natelinha.

“A great person at heart. I mentioned him in my book, there’s a chapter about him, the cool person he was, from what he taught me in art, dance. I had few times with him after I left, but I have good memories,” she said.

And he added, saying that Oswald was always very attentive to the group of paquitas. “He always took great care of the paquitas and everything we did was always done with a lot of love and affection”, she said.

Oswald, Xuxa and the paquitas. (Photo: Reproduction/Twitter)

Paquitas and friends lament

A milestone in Xuxa Meneghel’s career, the paquitas lamented the departure of Oswald Berry, with affectionate messages on social networks.

“Friend, I remember your stories from Uruguay and your professional journeys around the world. It was years that you challenged me, taught me, welcomed me, made me love dancing! My heart is sad, but I am sure that you are now resting in your father’s arms. Thanks for everything”, said Ana Paula Almeida. “Go with God, partner, I’ll miss you”, lamented the director Marlene Mattos.

“What a difficult year! Go with God my friend”, lamented Andrea Veiga. “A person who was very important to all of us who were paquitas, who lived the dream of being with Xuxa, who accompanied her career. A movie plays in your head, life is really a passage. What remains are the good memories, the gratitude”, lamented Barbara Borges.

