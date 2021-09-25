‘Foundation’ based on Asimov’s work thinks big – as big as a galaxy – Culture

NEW YORK – Most TV dramas try to tell stories over the course of a few years with maybe half a dozen central characters. the new series Foundation it’s a little more ambitious – it covers 400 years and 25 million worlds.

Saying it’s comprehensive doesn’t do it justice. Building a world is one thing. Foundation, a four-year project debuting in Apple TV+ this Friday, it’s building a galaxy.

“I love being transported by stories. I love epics. I love generational sagas. That’s why I wanted to do it,” he said David S. Grover, the series’ co-creator, executive producer and showrunner.

“Foundation” is based on the short stories that the author Isaac Asimov started writing right after World War II, at the age of 21, and that ended up becoming a landmark of the genre of Science fiction. The series is ambitious enough to redefine science fiction on screen.

The saga begins 12,000 years into the future. Under the command of galactic empire, humanity has spread to the farthest reaches of the galaxy and lives peacefully, albeit authoritatively. The brilliant scientist Hari Seldon (Jared Harris) discovered a mathematical theory that proves the empire is crumbling. He is right? “Do you believe in math?,” he asks.

“When you have a character who can predict the future, the question is, ‘Is he predicting the future or a possible future? And in a world where it is possible to predict the massive movements of civilization, does a person’s will matter? How important am I in the larger scheme of things? Do my choices matter?’” Gover asks.

Visually stunning and inventive, the series explores the reflections between individual freedom and the dangerous safety of dynastic rules, the notions of fate and free will, extremism and disagreement.

It’s a series that puts science and math at the center of life, reaching homes at a time when the facts of science have been questioned far and wide.

“Mathematics is not just numbers,” says the series. “In the wrong hands, it’s a weapon. In the right hands, liberation”.

Our guide is a gifted mathematician, Gaal Dornick (Lou Llobell), who leaves her distant planet to go home to the empire and is as attentive as the people watching at home on the couch.

“I think she’s an ally of the audience,” says Llobell, whose character was male in the books. “I think it’s a good tool for the audience to feel that they have someone they can trust, follow and learn about all these worlds.”

Goyer, whose scripts include The dark Knight and Batman Begins, had the chance to adapt Foundation, by Asimov, earlier in his career as a feature film, but declined the offer. At the time, the idea was to condense it. His new 10-episode series goes in the opposite direction.

“I was excited to be able to have the assets needed to expand and present it,” he says. “It was the most ambitious thing I’ve ever tried even before the pandemic, and when the pandemic hit, it was so monumental it was even funny”

The look of the series is bold and captivating, mixing old and futuristic things. There are laser cannons and sparkling candles, Roman Empire-inspired costumes and biohacking. Simple water jugs alongside holographic schemes. It may be an age of huge spaceships, but your commanders can drink from vials of ancient times. Goyer said he wanted a classic, timeless feel.

“I wanted the series to be very cinematic. I didn’t want to shoot most of it using a green screen. I wanted to go out into the world. We shot about 60% on locations in six different countries. This was very important to me because I wanted to be visceral and consistent”

The series jumps back and forth in time – centuries and decades can advance – and Goyer didn’t want to use pre-existing props. Every basic item has been rethought, like ingenious wine glasses with the liquid running down the stem.

“There’s nothing we could take off a store shelf. We had to manufacture everything, I mean everything,” he says. The series also had to solve its own scientific problems, such as folding space. The answer: each spacecraft had to generate its own black hole.

Llobel remembers shooting in a studio in Limerick, Ireland, where the design team created a replica of his character’s water-covered planet. “You walked in and smelled the ocean. You could smell the fish and seaweed and it stank,” she says. “It was amazing to be there.”

Turns out your character’s water-covered planet wasn’t always so wet. Its population is going through a dark age in which knowledge is forbidden, leading to warming and rising seas. Foundation preserves Asimov’s foreknowledge.

“It’s a series about climate change. It’s a series about #Metoo. It’s a series about the rise of partisanship and nationalism, the Brexit. And now it’s a series about a pandemic and the collision between science and politics,” Goyer says.

The actor Leah Harvey Play the guardian of a city on a planet at the farthest edge of the galaxy. Harvey laughs as he thinks that despite all the high-level quantum calculations, many in the galaxy refuse to acknowledge the truth.

“Many people can’t understand it, but they question whether or not it’s true. And that’s definitely something identifiable in this world right now,” Harvey says.

