Gabby Petito’s funeral to be held this Sunday | From them

Reproduction/Instagram little gabby

A funeral ceremony will be held from 12:00 to 17:00, this Sunday, for Gabby Petito, an American influencer who was found dead last Sunday(19). The memorial will be held at Moloney’s Holbrook funeral home on Long Island, New York.

22-year-old Gabby Petito has been missing since the end of August. She did not return home after traveling across the country with her fiance, 23-year-old Brian Laundrie, with whom she was traveling in a van across the United States. Gabrielle has not communicated with her family since August, when she visited Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming (USA). According to police, Brian returned home alone to Florida the following month. He is currently missing and is the main suspect in the crime.

The couple, who were traveling in an SUV, were sharing photos and videos of their trip on social media. The two are childhood sweethearts and moved from Blue Point, New York, in 2019 to live in North Port. A video released by the Moab Police Department shows the two being stopped on Aug. 12 after a witness reported a possible incident of domestic violence, according to The Guardian’s website.

In the recording made by one of the police officers, the young woman appears crying and complaining about her mental health to the security agent. Despite the fight, there was no record of a police occurrence and there are no details of what would have happened afterwards.