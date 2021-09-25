Gabi Brandt vents after an extremely offensive joke made by her father-in-law

Gabi Brandt answered some questions from followers in the last one thursday (23) and, on the occasion, he ended up expressing his displeasure with an attitude taken by his father-in-law, Marcio Pontius.

Unceremoniously, the digital influencer criticized the fact that her husband’s father had insinuated on the web that the betrayals already committed by Saul they were all forgiven by her after he bought designer handbags as a gift.

On the subject, the content creator said the following: “It’s not the first time, right? In that case I would be more upset if it were true, but he knows better than anyone that reality wasn’t exactly like that!”.

“In general, there comes a certain age when we understand that no joke is worth playing if it hurts someone or exposes them to ridicule. But that’s ok, everyone has their time, some people take longer…”, shot.

The pastor, in turn, deleted the post hours later and redeemed himself for the error: “To freedom Christ called us. You in the network are the true prejudiced false moralists. A little pint is enough to show what they carry inside”.

“I thought that social networks were a place for people like us to relax, but ok. Family, my children, my grandchildren, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, wife or ex-wife I don’t know anymore, God knows, I love you”, declared.

Recently, Gabi surprised her by talking about the possibility of getting pregnant again and having another child with Saulo Poncio.

Mother of David, 2 years old, and Henri, only 5 months old, she posted a family photo and hinted that she intends to have another child sooner or later.

On the occasion, the blonde appeared with the three boys in the image and shot: “Us 4 to the end! (or even when God turns 5)”. Fans, of course, reacted immediately.

Some celebrated and already welcomed the new heir, while others asked her to go a little more calmly.

There were also people who thought that the photo was an announcement of another pregnancy, months after giving birth to the youngest child.

