Gabriel Jesus reveals admiration for Lukaku, ‘hurt’ at Chelsea and how he changed his position with ‘mister’ Guardiola at City

Gabriel Jesus prepares to find the Chelsea like Manchester City, this Saturday, at 8:30 am (GMT). And the Brazilian admits: he keeps a certain "hurt" from his rivals.

The main scar is at the end of the Champions League last season, won by Thomas Tuchel. “There’s always that pain of having lost important games, at home, semifinals, finals… But we have to put it aside and play to win, as we always try,” said the striker, in an exclusive interview to ESPN Brazil.

When analyzing the next rival in the Premier League, Jesus also revealed the admiration he has for Romelu Lukaku, who leads the attack of the Blues after being one of the most expensive reinforcements in the last hiring window, changing the Inter Milan by England.

“They were strengthened by the arrival of Lukaku. He’s a player I really like, a goalscorer. Very strong, physically, technically… They have strengthened themselves and come even stronger against us. We will respect the opponent, but impose our pace.”

Despite enjoying Chelsea’s forward football, this season, Jesus has been less of a reference man up front, like the Belgian, but again a forward on the side of the field. Something that, according to him, began to be defined some time ago.

“If you take my beginning in professional, at Palmeiras, I played left-wing. In the base too, in the national team, the Olympics… I played as a forward and moved to the front. Then, with Oswaldo (de Oliveira), Cuca, I was second striker (at Palmeiras). Then I turned around first. In the selection too, things happened. That’s how I came here.”

“But, in my mind, I was always more forward than forward. I think that with my qualities, I help more from the front than from the center forward. I’ve been playing this way for the national team since the Copa America. It’s nothing new for me, nor for many people in Brazil. But here (in England), yes. Maybe they don’t follow the selection that much”, he recalled.

“It was something that came up. I came back from vacation, started training like that and it was. Last year, there was a conversation or two with the ‘mister’ about playing top and it happened. But I have the range to play open or centralized”, he added, about Guardiola.

“Actually, he didn’t say anything. Put it to train and went. I feel very comfortable. I think I help the team more than inside. It did good for me and it will do even more.”

Gabriel Jesus celebrates Manchester City goal in the 2021/22 season Tom Flathers / Getty Images

This season, the first without Sergio Aguero at City, Gabriel Jesus has already scored two goals in six games and distributed three assists. Last week, he completed his 200th game in the Manchester blue jersey.

“In the crescent City had been, and still is, it’s always a very big challenge. Arrive, play with great players… Compete with one of the greatest, if not the greatest, idol of the club, Sergio. A challenge I accepted. And I believe I’ve been doing well.”

“What Sergio did here, no one will do, but I believe I’ve been doing my role well. Play my football. Sometimes, it doesn’t go the way we want, but I think I’m enjoying it a lot. Today I am adapted, I feel at home.”