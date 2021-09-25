Gabriel Jesus scores and Manchester City beat Chelsea 1-0 in London

He finished the ‘freguesia’ of Pep Guardiola in the private duel against Thomas Tuchel. O Manchester City won the Chelsea this Saturday (24) by 1-0, inside Stamford Bridge, in London, in the opening of the sixth round of the Premier League. The match between the two giants was broadcast EXCLUSIVE for Star+ subscribers.

The only goal of the match was scored by Gabriel Jesus, in the second half of the match. And there was the famous ‘hello, mama’ celebration, characteristic of the Brazilian striker. This score puts once the Citizens in the dispute for the first places of the championship, in which they fight for the bi.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

And the game was filled with emotion.

What to expect from a meeting between Thomas Tuchel and Pep Guardiola with two of the best casts in the world? A lesson in tactical duel. With tight lines and giving little space, the two teams made a first half of rare opportunities.

Even inside Stamford Bridge, it was the Manchester team that pressed for an error in the Blues’ ball for most of the first stage. Hungry for the ball, the players led by the Spanish coach managed to overcome 70% of possession during the clash.

If the odds inside the area were slim, the way out had to be the long-distance kick. And that’s what Rodri tried in the 32nd minute, with a ball that scared Mendy after swerving behind Rüdiger. To the home owners’ relief, the shot went over the goal in a corner.

Gabriel Jesus also had a good opportunity, who moved to receive a great pass from Bernardo Silva. After dominating on the chest, the Brazilian used the ball’s bounce on the lawn to hit the volley, but over Chelsea’s goal.

If in the first half Thomas Tuchel’s ‘wall’ won, the second stage crowned City’s insistence. After a short corner kick, João Cancelo tried the kick on the edge of the area, and the ball fell to Gabriel Jesus.

The Brazilian dominated, cut the mark amidst a tumult inside the area and hit cross, counting on a slight deviation in Jorginho to take away any chance of defense for Mendy. A typical center forward goal.

If it wasn’t for a providential cut by Thiago Silva almost over the goal line, Jesus would have made his second in the match minutes later, in a move that goalkeeper Mendy was already ‘sold’ on the ground.

Chelsea came to swing Ederson’s goals with Lukaku, but the move was canceled by arbitration for an impediment in the construction of the play.

Even trying to press for the equalizer, the Blues began to suffer with the speed of the City counterattack, which only did not expand the score because of the good defenses of Mendy.

In the end, Pep Guardiola’s commandos triumphed in London.

Championship situation

With the all-important victory achieved at Stamford Bridge, Manchester City reached 13 points on the Premier League leaderboard and equaled Chelsea themselves.

Lives, original content and the best of ESPN programming! Subscribe to our YouTube channel, turn on notifications and don’t miss any videos!

Momentarily sharing the lead in English (City have an advantage on goal difference), the two teams can still be overtaken by Liverpool (13 points) and Brighton (12 points) following this sixth round, which will only end with the game of the next Monday (27) between Crystal Palace and Brighton, at 4 pm (Brasíia time) – game with live broadcast by ESPN on Star+.

The guy: Gabriel Jesus

Manchester City’s main offensive reference, the center forward was everywhere in the attack. Falling down the right and left to support teammates, he was awarded the ball that was left over after João Cancelo’s kick to make a manual pivot and cross to the back of the goal, defining the game for the Citizens.

If it wasn’t for Thiago Silva taking a shot almost on the line, shirt 9 would still have done one more in the clash.

It was bad: Thomas Tuchel

After getting the better of duels against Pep Guardiola in the last three games, the Chelsea coach ‘locked’ the team even playing at home and only tried to play when the score was already unfavorable. His team was largely dominated while maintaining the original game plan at Stamford Bridge.

Rodri and Lukaku play ball at Stamford Bridge Marc Atkins/Getty Images

upcoming games

After this Saturday’s match, Chelsea will return to the field on Wednesday (29), against youth, by the group stage of the Champions League. The next appointment for the Premier League takes place on Saturday (02), in the duel against the Southampton, again at home.

Manchester City will also turn their attention to the international competition in the middle of the week and will have a visit to France to face the Paris Saint-Germain. On Sunday (3), again for the English, will have the derby against the Liverpool.

Datasheet

CHELSEA 0 X 1 MANCHESTER CITY

GOAL: Gabriel Jesus (52′) for Manchester City;

Chelsea: Mendy; Christensen, Azpilicueta and Rüdiger; Kanté (Havertz), Kovacic, Jorginho (Loftus-Cheek), Marcos Alonso and Reece James (Thiago Silva); Timo Werner and Lukaku. TECHNICIAN: Thomas Tuchel

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Rúben Dias, Laporte and João Cancelo; Rodri, Bernardo Silva and De Bruyne (Mahrez); Jack Grealish (Sterling), Phil Foden (Fernandinho) and Gabriel Jesus. TECHNICIAN: Pep Guardiola