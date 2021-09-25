Gabriel Medina made a millionaire deal with his own mother to ‘have peace’, says columnist – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Reproduction/Instagram/@gabrielmedina



The conflict between surfer Gabriel Medina and his mother Simone Medina has gained another controversial chapter. According to information from columnist Léo Dias, the athlete disbursed a few million in an agreement with his mother to “have peace”.

According to the columnist, in addition to money, some properties were also divided. Sources close to Medina say he has been relieved to have put an end to the stalemate.

Last Tuesday (21st), Simone Medina spoke about the closing of the Gabriel Medina Institute, an organization she had presided over until then. The matriarch said that the decision to end the project did not come from her. “You must ask Gabriel, he was the owner of the institute and I was just the president, after all I took his name, while I worked voluntarily. By the way, Gabriel demanded that Charles and I resign from office and forbade us to use his name and image,” she told Folha de São Paulo.

The Institute began to be dismantled since last August 13th, when Simone was excluded from society. The building where the organization used to be is now for sale for R$8 million.

According to Dias, the matriarch of the Medina family would now be frowned upon in Maresia, the city where she lives and which housed the headquarters of the Institute. The news of the millionaire deal with her son further tarnished Simone’s image in the municipality.

Disagreements in the Medina family began after the athlete took on an affair with model, 32-year-old Yasmin Brunet. The couple took to the altar in a January ceremony during a trip to Hawaii. After the marriage, disagreements and disagreements culminated in the breakup between the surfer, his mother, Simone Medina, and his stepfather, Charles Medina, who raised the boy and was his coach.