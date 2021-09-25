Gasoline price increases again in 18 states; check the table

This Friday (24/09), the National Council for Finance Policy, Confaz, published a new table with the fuel prices (weighted average values ​​for the final consumer – PMPF) in the Official Gazette of the Union. The Confaz table indicates that fuels will become more expensive in several states.

More specifically, the price of gasoline will increase in 18 states, diesel in 17 and in the Federal District. Liquefied petroleum gas, on the other hand, will become more expensive in 14 states and in the federal capital. The states that had the highest increases in gasoline are: Rio Grande do Sul and Piauí.

Through the list of values ​​disclosed by Confaz, the state governments establish the averages for charging the ICMS (Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services) that is levied on fuels.

List of states and the price of regular gasoline

Acre – R$ 6.5681;

Alagoas – R$6,0151;

Amazonas – R$ 6.0492;

Amapá – R$5.2700;

Bahia – R$6.0440;

Ceará – R$5.7623;

Federal District – R$ 6.4230;

Espírito Santo – R$6.0640;

Goiás – R$6.3161;

Maranhão – R$5.9200;

Minas Gerais – R$6,4197;

Mato Grosso do Sul – R$5.6434;

Mato Grosso – R$6.2240;

Pará – R$ 6.1236;

Paraíba – R$5.9834;

Pernambuco – R$5.8800;

Piauí – R$6,4900;

Paraná – R$5.3400;

Rio de Janeiro – R$6.5600;

Rio Grande do Norte – R$ 6.5619;

Rondônia – R$6.1310;

Roraima – R$ 5.7520;

Rio Grande do Sul – R$ 6.3589;

Santa Catarina – R$5.5300;

Sergipe – R$ 6.0860;

São Paulo – R$5.7710;

Tocantins – R$ 6.1000.

It is also possible to access the prices of other types of fuel, such as Diesel and Additive Gasoline, just enter this link on the Confaz website, with the resolution and the complete list of all values.