Gasoline price rises for the 8th week at gas stations

Ricardo Moraes/Reuters

The average price of Gasoline at the posts of fuels do Brasil advanced for the eighth consecutive week and remains above the BRL 6 mark per liter, according to research published yesterday (24) by ANP, which also showed an increase in ethanol values ​​and a slight decrease in diesel oil.

According to a survey by the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels, the average price of regular gasoline at the pumps reached BRL 6.092 per liter this week, compared to R$ 6.076 the week before.

SEE ALSO: Understand why fuel prices have risen so much this year

The value of gasoline at gas stations has been increasing uninterruptedly since the first week of August, according to the regulatory agency.

The most consumed fuel in Brazil, the diesel oil, had the average price quoted at BRL 4,707 per liter, slightly below the R$ 4.709 registered last week.

O ethanol, a direct competitor of gasoline at the pumps, was also high when it reached BRL 4.715 per liter, versus R$4.704. (With Reuters)

Follow FORBES Brazil on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

YouTube

LinkedIn

Follow Forbes Money on Telegram and get firsthand financial market news

Download the Forbes Brazil app from the Play Store and App Store.

Also have Forbes on Google News.