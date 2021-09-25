Germans vote on Sunday to elect new parliament and Angela Merkel’s successor | World

Olaf Scholz of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) leads the polls, followed by Armin Laschet of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), supported by Merkel. Annalena Baerbock, from the Green Party, who came to lead the voting intentions, should be in third place.

But, according to Agence France Presse, the dispute became fiercer in the final stretch between the Social Democrats (SPD), with 25% of voting intentions, and the Conservatives (CDU/CSU), who rose to 23% in the poll. Civey Institute’s latest, released on Thursday.

The name of the new chancellor, as the German prime minister is known, should only be confirmed, however, in a few weeks, when the negotiations between the parties that will be allied are concluded.

That’s because none of them are likely to win an absolute majority, and will certainly depend on a coalition to form a new government. That is how, currently, Merkel of the CDU governs with the support of the SPD and the Christian Social Union in Bavaria (CSU).

If confirmed as the most voted of the three, Scholz, from the centre-left, must have the Green Party as a natural ally, and it is quite likely that he will be able to reach an agreement without major difficulties with the center-right Christian Democrats as well.

Considered a member of the SPD’s moderate wing, he has already signaled that he does not rule out conversations with any other party, with the exception of the socialist populists of Die Linke and the far-right of Alternative for Germany (AfD).

A lawyer specializing in labor law, Olaf Scholz is 63 years old, has been a member of the SPD since 1975 and was first elected to the Bundestag, the German Parliament, in 1998. He was also Minister of Labor and Mayor of Hamburg.

Considered extremely pragmatic, he was once the target of jokes when he was nicknamed “Scholzomat”, a joke with his name and the word “automat”, suggesting that he would be closer to a machine than to a human being.

The SPD candidate benefited mainly from the fall of Armin Larschet, who had what it takes to replace his party colleague Merkel with relative ease.

But facing charges of plagiarism in a book written in 2009 (and responded by saying the publication “clearly contains errors for which I am responsible”), he had to face the fact that the ruling state, North Rhine-Westphalia , concentrates one of the highest rates of Covid-19 cases in the country, and is also considered vague when it comes to presenting its proposals.

In addition, while visiting an area of ​​his state heavily battered by floods, he was caught laughing at a joke just as German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier was making a solemn speech in solidarity with the victims.

Annalena Baerbock, at just 40 years of age, could be the youngest person to hold the position in German history. She went on to lead the voting intention polls, but became the target of a series of criticisms and demands, and admits that she made “mistakes” in her campaign.

She was accused of inaccurate résumé, late paying taxes and using slang considered racist. On all occasions, he apologized quickly, but his image was damaged.

The candidate has also become the most frequent target of disinformation in these elections, with an estimated 70% of attacks propagated through fake news being directed at her, with around 30% directed at Armin Laschet and almost none at Olaf Scholz.

The model for choosing the German head of government is complex and involves several steps. It begins with voters voting twice on the same ballot and ends with the approval of the new chancellor’s name by the newly elected Parliament (see details of the process here).

On the first vote, voters choose the candidate for representative from each of the 299 German constituencies. Each party presents its competitor, and there is the possibility of independent participation as long as they have at least 200 signatures of supporters.

On the second vote, the voter chooses the party of choice. It does not necessarily have to be the same association as the candidate in the first ballot. That is, if a person has chosen a CDU representative to represent their district, they can easily vote for the SPD in that second choice if they prefer that acronym over the other as a whole.

For this second vote, each party indicates a list of political leaders who can represent each of the German states in Parliament, with at least 299 seats. In this case, the seats are distributed proportionally according to the percentage of votes of the acronyms in the election. There, each association occupies the corresponding seats according to the order of the list previously defined.

After counting and assigning seats in Parliament, the party with the most votes seeks an alliance to nominate a name for the post of chancellor. This name is that of the party leader, defined by the acronym itself usually before the vote (this year, Scholz, Laschet or Baerbock are the ones with the most chances).

Parliamentarians have one month to take office and then start putting the chancellor’s name into effect from the coalitions. It is very difficult for a single party to get more than 50% of the seats in Germany’s parliament, so the most likely scenario is one of sewing party alliances.