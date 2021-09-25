Giant snake measuring 9 meters and 100 kg is caught in Indonesia

Snake needed seven men to be carried. Photo: Reproduction

Animal was longer than larger adults found of the same species

Reptile was taken to forest farthest from human activity

Typically, the species poses no risk to humans, but there are reports of attacks

Indonesian rangers captured a python snake about 9 meters long and weighing approximately 100 kg near a village in Kampar. The animal is two meters longer than the largest adult individuals of the species normally found.

An image circulated on social networks showing that it took seven men to carry the snake, which was sedated.

The reptile was transported to a forest in Pelalawan, after being captured last Tuesday (21), to be able to return to nature at a greater distance from human activity.

The reticulated python (python reticulatus), the second largest snake in the world and considered the longest from head to tail, is found in Southeast Asia. It is also among the three heaviest snakes.

The species is of the non-venomous constrictor type, which means that it kills its prey by wrapping itself around it and has no venom. These reptiles are normally not dangerous to humans, but there are cases of deaths from encountering them.

A cross-linked python usually measures between 5 and 7 meters and its weight can reach 160 kg. They normally live in rainforests and grasslands, but are also found in areas of rivers, streams and lakes, as they are an excellent swimmer.

In 2018, also in Indonesia, a snake swallowed a woman. The animal found this week is larger than the snake in this incident.

This snake feeds on mammals and sometimes birds. Individuals have even been found on the high seas, colonizing small islands.