Giovanna Ewbank gives a trousseau of dreams to Emílio Dantas’ twins

The presenter Giovanna Ewbank donated Zyan’s trousseau to the twins of Emílio Dantas and Fabíula Nascimento

the presenter Giovanna Ewbank and the actor Bruno Gagliasso’ssurprised their friends, the couple of actors Emilio Dantas and Fabíula birth with a very special gift! They donated a good part of the trousseau of their baby Zyan, one year old, to the couple of actors who are expecting twin boys, Raul and Roque.

Fabíula Nascimento showed the diverse and beautiful clothes that were from Zyan and will now belong to her twin babies. She also showed that Giovanna Ewbank and Bruno Gagliasso sent other trousseau items such as a bassinet and a chair for rest.

When showing all the baby trousseau she received, Fabíula talked about the other babies who had this trousseau before their twins. In addition to Zyan, this trousseau was also for Juliana Pedrosa’s son, who is Bruno Gagliasso’s cousin and Titi’s godmother and who recently had a boy named João Pedro. “This here calls a trousseau for five babies! Because Zyan, JP, Apolo and now Roque and Raul have passed through here!”, said Fabíula.

Internet users were just praise for the luxurious layette that Giovanna Ewbank donated to the babies of Emílio Dantas and Fabíula Nascimento. “What a dream this trousseau is! I wish I could receive such a gift”, commented one internet user.

And another internet user said: “What a beautiful outfit! I loved this trousseau”. One internet user also commented: “Wow, what cute clothes! I loved it! A grace!”. And another internet user said: “Wow, but it’s one outfit prettier than the other! I loved everything!”.

Emílio Dantas and Fabíula Nascimento have been together since 2016. The actress is 43 years old and managed to get pregnant with her twins through in vitro fertilization. She had frozen eggs since 2016 and became pregnant with her twins on her second embryo implantation attempt.

