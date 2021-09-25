Giuliano highlights the defensive responsibility of the midfielders and says he is comfortable in Sylvinho’s scheme

Midfielder Giuliano gave a press conference this Friday, at CT Joaquim Grava. In a chat with the press, the player commented on his adaptation to Corinthians and said he feels comfortable within Sylvinho’s game scheme.

“It’s a position I’ve held for most of my career., then I switched to playing in advance, but now I’m re-adapting. As the games go by, I get even more comfortable,” said the athlete.

If he takes the field against Palmeiras, on Saturday, the 11 shirt will make his eighth appearance for Timão. With a goal and an assist, Giuliano made an impact on the team’s offensive sector. In addition, the player also spoke about the defensive responsibility that midfielders have in the style of play proposed by Sylvinho.

“What changes is the circumstance of the game, with what the opponent has to offer. My role from the beginning was the same. The obligation to score belongs to everyone, if there isn’t the extreme that puts pressure on the lateral, we suffer from behind. The pressure is on everyone, what changes is the characteristics of players, playing with Renato, Roni, Cantillo, Xavier… we all have to score without the ball, and with the ball impose the game. Sometimes during the game this will be normal. But it’s circumstantial to the game. We have no problem with that, with the formation with two, three defensive midfielders, we all have an obligation to score,” he said.

For Derby, Corinthians will not have defensive midfielder Gabriel, the team’s starter, who was sent off against América-MG. The probable midfield trio should be formed by Giuliano, Renato Augusto de Cantillo. See likely escalation.

