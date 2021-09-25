Government of SP will investigate change in death certificates by Prevent

The State Health Secretary of São Paulo, Jean Gorinchteyn, said today that the government created a task force to investigate the alleged change in the death certificates of Prevent Senior patients who would have died as a result of covid-19, but had their deaths otherwise recorded.

According to the secretary, this investigation will be carried out by the State Department of Health along with the Epidemiological Surveillance Service, the Health Surveillance Service and also other technical sectors of the Secretariat.

“If we identify any illegal act, it will not only be released to the Public Ministry but also to the Secretariat of Justice and Citizenship of the state of São Paulo,” he explained, in an interview with CNN Brasil.

And he added: “It is an obligation of the Health Department so that we can obtain information more quickly and make it public.”

Gorinchteyn clarified that the secretariat will analyze the documents of people who died during the period of the epidemic and whose cause of death was not registered as covid-19. The assessment will be made both in death certificates and in medical records.

The secretary confirmed the information that had been provided by Governor João Doria at the press conference this afternoon, at Palácio do Bandeirantes. At the time, Doria said that she asked the Health Department to carry out a “strict inspection” of the Prevent Senior’s procedures.

“The guidance given to the Health Secretary of the State of São Paulo, Jean Gorinchteyn, is for him to immediately start checks on the procedures adopted by Prevent Senior, which were even presented at the CPI of the National Congress and which demonstrate irregular procedures”, said the governor .

The case is also being investigated by the Public Ministry of São Paulo, which also created a task force to investigate the facts that came to light in the CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) of Covid. Prevent Senior is still being investigated by the Civil Police and by the CPI itself.

Other side

Despite a series of reports from doctors and patients and hundreds of documents collected since the beginning of the year by the prosecution, the company has been arguing to the MP that there was no direct guidance for the use of hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine because doctors are free to prescribe the medication they deem most suitable for each patient.

The company also denies that it has tampered with any clinical studies. It is suspected that patients who died as a result of covid had their death certificates issued without reference to the disease caused by the coronavirus, like the mother of businessman Luciano Hang, supporter of President Bolsonaro.

In testimony to Covid’s CPI, which took place yesterday, the company’s executive director, Pedro Batista Júnior, argued that the dossier against the operator sent to the commission gathering the complaints investigated, including by the MP, contains information “handled” by doctors fired from the network. He did, however, admit that the operator recommended that doctors change the ICD of patients with Covid after 14 or 21 days of initial diagnosis. The statement revolted Senator Otto Alencar (PSD-BA), who is also a doctor.

Batista Junior lost the status witness and was considered investigated by Covid’s CPI.