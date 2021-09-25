Grazi Massafera shows her daughter’s face with Cauã: “like mommy”

Actress Grazi Massafera enchanted by showing her daughter with Cauã Reymond and was surprised by her growth

The actress Grazi Massafera melted when showing her daughter with the actor Cauã Reymond, the nine-year-old girl Sofia. She showed her daughter’s face, the girl Sofia was getting ready to go to school.

By showing your daughter, Grazi Massafera was surprised by her growth. The famous mom said, “She’s giant and her mom is drooling.”

The netizens were nothing but praise for Cauã and Grazi’s daughter. “Guys, what is that?! I’m enchanted by so much beauty and perfection”, commented an internet user. And another netizen also said: “Sofia has the beauty of Mom and Dad”.

Many netizens also talked about Sofia’s resemblance to Grazi. “Sofia will be beautiful like her mother!”, commented a netizen. And another internet user also said: “Guys, but Sofia is beautiful just like her mother”. And an internet user also commented: “Wow, Sofia has Grazi’s eyes! Very beautiful!”.

Grazi and Cauã separated when Sofia was still a baby. Despite the separation, they maintain a good relationship on behalf of the daughter and even have shared custody of the girl. Currently, Cauã Reymond is married to the digital influencer and nutritionist Mariana Goldfarb.

Already Grazi Massafera recently ended a two-year relationship with actor Caio Castro. However, an image the actor showed raised suspicions of a reconciliation. This is because the actor appeared alongside a cat that is very similar to Grazi’s pet.

It is a Bengal cat. This type of cat is quite unusual because of its jaguar-like coat and it can cost up to seven thousand reais! When they saw Caio Castro with the kitten very similar to Grazi’s, netizens talked about a possible reconciliation.

One netizen commented: “I hope they’re together again.” And another internet user also stated: “I wish they had come back, but I’m not thinking that it’s the same cat”. Another internet user also stated: “I hope they come back, they were such a beautiful couple”.

