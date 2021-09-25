Guardiola sends a message to PSG coach: ‘Never take Messi’

Messi in action with the PSG shirt (Photo: Frank Fife/AFP)

Paris Saint-Germain’s game against Lyon, last Sunday, at the Parc des Prcipes stadium, in Paris, for the French Championship, was marked by an atmosphere of few friends between Argentines Lionel Messi and Mauricio Pochettino. The ace started as a starter, but, in the second half, was removed from the field by the coach – and left visibly irritated. For Spaniard Pep Guardiola, it was a mistake by the coach. The two worked together in Barcelona’s “golden age” and formed an unforgettable football partnership. Between 2008 and 2012, they won 14 titles in 19 disputed, including two editions of the European Champions League. According to Guardiola, now Manchester City coach, one of the secrets is never to replace the ace.

“You have to talk little with Leo (Messi) and set up a team with colleagues who make his job easier. In addition, you must listen very well to the little he says and not forget that he must never be replaced, not even for be applauded,” said the coach in an ESPN interview.

Messi’s irritation with Pochettino happened last Sunday. At 31 minutes into the second half, the coach opted to put the Moroccan right-back Hakimi on the field in place of the Argentine. The coach reached out to greet the shirt 30, but the former Barcelona player did not accept – just looked at the captain and went straight through.

The game ended with a 2-1 victory for Paris Saint-Germain over Lyon, with goals from Neymar and Mauro Icardi. Despite Messi’s displeasure, it was later found an injury to the player’s knee, which took him out of last Wednesday’s game against Metz and left him out against Montpellier this Saturday in Paris.