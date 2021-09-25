Guilherme reveals depressive moment and explains agreement with Botafogo: “I didn’t want to be a burden” | firefight

The spotlight didn’t show, but Guilherme Santos’ last months at Botafogo were full of struggle. Not against opponents, much less managers or fans, but to face their own anxieties. The bad performances, charges and (mostly) injuries almost resulted in depression, the player told the ge .

– I pushed myself. On the field I was unrecognizable. I even understood the fans’ demands, because I was making the wrong decisions. I was pushing myself a lot, and nobody knew. The club bet on me, paid my salary and I had to respond. This generated an exaggerated self-charge. It ended up creating a disease, according to some people I brought up some symptoms of depression, I was scared – he revealed.

– There comes a point that, due to these difficulties, we start to compromise the environment. I didn’t want to be a burden to Botafogo, I didn’t want to be a burden to the people I liked, I didn’t want to be a burden to the environment I created there – he added.

Guilherme’s last game for Botafogo was on August 12th. It took a few weeks to recover from a knee injury, and the rest of the time he spent away from the pitch because he lost space in the team. The situation made the left-back withdraw from the group of players and train separately until come to terms with the club, what happened last Thursday.

Despite the difficult moment, Guilherme does not point the finger at Botafogo. On the contrary, the player praises the board and other professionals when leaving Rio de Janeiro. The athlete decided to speak not in protest for the decisions, but to vent and show the human side of the football player, normally ignored by judgments and insults coming from social networks.

How was the process of leaving the club?

We agreed to try to enter into an agreement. We were already looking for some way to facilitate without having damaged sides. It was published as if Botafogo had terminated my contract and sent me away, and that’s not what happened. I had a contract until December, and we entered into an agreement. It was a place I stayed for almost two years, I made good friends, a club I’m grateful for.

Of course there are people who do not deserve our respect so much, but it was a learning experience of several moments. I had prepared myself not to work this year because I came from some mental stuff after injury. It really moved me a lot. I have greater affection for Vinicius, Durcésio, Freeland. I never had a problem there, we always knew how to work things out. I think I need that time, Botafogo also needs to walk, the club is bigger than any player.

Why leave so little time left to finish the season? You could wait for the contract to end if you wanted…

The respect side was what I most put on the table in front of my family. I’m neither the best nor the worst, but one thing I did here, even though I didn’t like everyone, was respect the club. I never argued with a fan, even criticizing me in difficult times. I never exposed the club in a negative way.

Were the recovery and time away the hardest moments?

I’ve never had such a serious injury, so I pushed myself. I stopped going to Serie A twice in order to be at Botafogo, but in a certain way, it wasn’t for anyone. It’s a moment that isn’t football anymore, it’s the human moment. Out of all these years, I think this was the year that brought me down the most, I thought about quitting. Thanks to God and to the people who like me, I had strength. I’m sure that many things here served me as a learner. It was a little sad decision because I wanted to stay until the end.

This situation of training separately was not posed by me. The club guided me to do some training until I decided my life. I used to do some therapy processes with the psychologist, who is Paulo, a guy who helped me a lot, in addition to others.

Did getting away from the day to day work bother you?

I don’t have anger, elbow pain or hurt for having left me training. They spent training for me and even some athletes tried to tell me to come back. But there are things that happen that we need to let the carriage go as it is. No need to force.

There were people there always available, I was even surprised, because in other clubs it didn’t have that. In Botafogo it was different. Even outside, I tried to convey to the athletes that I was fine even though I wasn’t. I couldn’t get past that I was bad. I didn’t want to give them that image. Sometimes I would come and cry in the parking lot. But I wanted to keep the atmosphere in there light.

And how are you now? Better?

I was never one to have an injury, but it appeared in my life and we can’t run away from it. I’m much better, looking to take care of the emotional part together with my children. My parents came too, I have received a lot of support. People are very judgmental. For the guy to get into a depression or give up everything is from here to there. Maybe as an athlete I don’t like a lot of people, but as a person I’m sure I do.

You played a lot more with Chamusca than with Enderson. Did this change have any influence on the output?

Enderson is doing great in what he’s doing. He’s a tough guy, who talks a lot with the player, makes the athlete also express his opinion. A guy who respected me for my trajectory, for my legacy, for my experience, gave me the status of a game.

Chamusca is a very successful guy in his career. I had played with him back there and knew his way of working. The work is not just done when everything is fine. Chamusca had its participation. And Enderson added that finishing touch, with his personality. In my view there was a little of each. Who takes it doesn’t matter, the important thing is for Botafogo to get where it has to go.

And what’s the next step from now on?

Marquinhos Santos called me to join Juventude because he has confidence in me. Juventude is a situation where the guys came after me three times. I think it’s something from God for me to work there. And the coach likes me a lot, because in some places I responded with him. There were some things to throw away too. Let’s see, I think God will prepare the best for me, people know my heart, they know what kind of person I am.

Botafogo will be imprinted on my heart forever, I will be watching and I wish all the luck in the world to everyone who is engaged in this process of access. I would like to thank everyone from my heart. I hope one day, who knows, to work or visit Botafogo again, I left the doors open.

*After the publication, the player got it right with Juventude.

