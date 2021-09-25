Guilherme Santos cites episodes of depression at Botafogo and opens the game about exit: ‘I didn’t want to be a burden’

the left back William Santos terminated its contract with the Botafogo and was announced this Friday by Youth. In a long interview with the “GE” website, the player stated that he had episodes of depression for not being able to achieve what he intended on the field.

– I pressed myself. On the field I was unrecognizable. I even understood the fans’ demands, because I was making the wrong decisions. I was pushing myself a lot, and nobody knew. The club bet on me, paid my salary and I had to respond. This generated an exaggerated self-charge. It ended up creating a disease, according to some people I even raised some symptoms of depression, I was scared – he told, continuing:

– There comes a point that, due to these difficulties, we start to compromise the environment. I didn’t want to be a burden to Botafogo, I didn’t want to be a burden to the people I liked, I didn’t want to be a burden to the environment I created there – he added.

Guilherme Santos spent the last few weeks at Botafogo outside the technical committee’s plans, after the board hired Jonathan Silva and Charlie. He explained how the process of leaving the club went.

– We agreed to try to enter into an agreement. We were already looking for some way to facilitate without having damaged sides. It was published as if Botafogo had terminated my contract and sent me away, and that’s not what happened. I had a contract until December, and we entered into an agreement. It was a place where I stayed for almost two years, I made good friends, a club I’m grateful for – said Guilherme, hoping it will be a “goodbye”:

– Botafogo will be imprinted on my heart forever, I will be watching and I wish all the luck in the world to everyone who is engaged in this process of access. I would like to thank everyone from my heart. I hope one day, who knows, to work or visit Botafogo again, I left the doors open.