Haitian Migrants: Biden Takes Responsibility for Persecuting Haitians at Border: “Outrageous” | International

Joe Biden has been silent all week about the latest crisis facing his government. Vice President Kamala Harris spoke, who said she was moved by the “horrible” images of the persecution and capture of Haitian immigrants who crossed the territory from Mexico to Texas, prompting the Department of Homeland Security to announce a investigation. However, the president of the United States had opted for silence. Only this Friday morning (24), at the White House, after commenting on the Government’s response to the coronavirus, the Democrat staged a scathing speech that he had not shown before and stated that “there will be consequences” for those responsible .

“See people treated in this way, almost run over by horses, tied up. It was outrageous. I promise you will pay for it,” said the president. A reporter asked if Biden was taking responsibility for what happened. And the president replied, affirmatively and emphatically: “Of course I am responsible, I am the president”, he recalled. It was then that the Democrat added that the situation was already being investigated and emphasized that there would be consequences.

For Biden, the word ‘shame’ was not enough to designate what happened. “It goes beyond shame,” specified the Democrat. “It’s dangerous,” he said. “It’s wrong,” he added. “It sends the wrong message to the world and our country,” he continued. “It’s simply not what we are,” he concluded.

The immigrant camp that formed under the bridge between Del Río, on the US side of the Rio Grande, and Ciudad Acuña, in Mexico, was dismantled on Friday. Two machines with shovels sweep the land where nearly 15,000 immigrants, mostly Haitians, on their way to the United States settled; many started being deported on Sunday after sleeping there for days. Those who were lucky had fabric tents or shelters made from branches and straw. Between them, land flew.

Food and water, according to the migrants, are scarce goods, while women gave birth on cardboard. The fear of being deported to a country from which they departed years ago held back many on their journey to the U.S. And images of US agents using horses to catch people, grabbing them by their clothes and throwing the animals at them, sent many back.

Aerial image of the Haitian immigrant camp under the Del Río International Bridge (Texas) on September 21, 2021. Teresa of Miguel

After the weekend, dozens crossed back to Mexico, to another makeshift camp. With water up to their torso, with children in their arms, with bags, as they could. Another truck now sprays water on the ground under the bridge to settle the land. Temperatures exceeded 35 degrees during the week. Now, looking down, you can only see two lines of people waiting to be attended to by immigration authorities. When their cases pass evaluation, the camp will be gone.

