Hapvida defeats SulAmérica and wins dispute for the HB Saúde Group

THE Hapvida (HAPV3) informs the market that its binding proposal of BRL 650 million, submitted on September 15, 2021, was accepted by 59% of the shareholders of the HB Health Group, a sufficient percentage for Hapvida to be considered the winner in the dispute, which still had the South America (SULA11).

Both proposals were analyzed at an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of Grupo HB Saúde, operating in São José do Rio Preto, countryside of São Paulo, which took place the day before (23).

As the value of the offer was R$650 million for the acquisition 100% of Grupo HB Saúde, the disbursement foreseen for approximately 59% of the total capital would be approximately R$ 383.5 million, explains Hapvida.

The base price then proposed by SulAmérica was R$563 million.

The company saw strategic potential and expected new and important growth vectors and increased penetration in São José do Rio Preto, strategic region for the company’s expansion in the interior of São Paulo, if your proposal was chosen.

The completion of the acquisition still depends on the approval of the control bodies, such as the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Where) and National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS).

Health sector: the Hapvida and NotreDame merger

The healthcare market has been showing strong movement since the Hapvida (HAPV3) and the NotreDame Intermedica (GNDI3) announced their merger in early March this year, seeking to create a giant in the sector.

The subject of supplementary health, addressed by analyst Fernando Ferrer, from empiricus, promises to bring many opportunities for investors in the coming years, with the great search of consumers for services in the sector, especially in vertical companies, which concentrate all specialties, such as health plans, hospitals and laboratories in just one administration.

See the statement released by Hapvida: