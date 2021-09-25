Health Department releases new vaccination schedule in Camaquã

After a meeting between health professionals in Camaquã, the Municipal Health Department set up a new vaccination schedule for next week.

With the arrival of new shipments, the municipality will advance with the first dose for teenagers, which will be applied at the Viégas Immunization Center.

Advancement of vaccines for teenagers

Monday (27) adolescents aged 15 will be covered;

Tuesday (28) 14 year olds;

Wednesday (29) the vaccines will be applied to adolescents aged 13;

Thursday (30) will be the turn of 12-year-olds to be immunized with the first dose.

Remembering that adolescents under 15 years of age will only receive the application of the first dose if accompanied by a guardian.

Anticipation of the second dose

The application of the second dose in advance follows normally, following the following standards by laboratory.

Those vaccinated with the immunizing Fiocruz/AstraZeneca who made the first dose until the 15th of July can only look for the second dose.

Those immunized with Pfizer until July 31 can also look for the second dose.

Those vaccinated with Butantan/CoronaVac follow the predetermined date on the vaccination card.

third dose

The application of the third dose follows the schedule that has been carried out in the city, that is, elderly people over 70 years old who received the second dose for more than 6 months are able to receive the booster dose.

People with severe immunity problems are also entitled to an additional dose 28 days after the second dose.

office hours

The Viégas Immunization Center is open daily from Monday to Friday from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, on Thursdays the office will extend until 9:00 pm

Saturday (10/02) the health teams will be attending the population, from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm.

Vaccine campaign

On Sunday (10/03) once again the General Zeca Netto square will be the stage for a new campaign for vaccines against Covid-19, with the slogan “Tchê vaccine”, which will take place from 12:00 to 17:00.