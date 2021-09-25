Health professionals will receive a booster dose of vaccine against Covid, says Queiroga – 24/09/2021 – Equilíbrio e Saúde

Health professionals will receive a booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. The decision was taken by managers of the Ministry of Health and state secretaries (Conass) and municipal health (Conasems).

The decision was announced by the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, on his social networks. He said the dose should be applied after six months of full immunization. The vaccine used will preferably be from Pfizer.

“We have just approved the booster dose for health professionals, preferably with Pfizer, starting six months after full immunization. This is already the biggest vaccination campaign in the history of Brazil.”

The booster dose had already been approved for elderly people aged 70 and over and in immunosuppressed patients. Vaccination was released by the federal government as of September 15th.

The justification at the time was to reinforce immunization in the face of the advance of virus variants, such as delta.

All immunosuppressed who have already taken the second dose of the vaccine 21 days ago can receive the booster. In the case of the elderly, they must have taken the second dose more than six months ago.

The need for booster doses of vaccines against the coronavirus has been discussed worldwide. Studies show that vaccine protection declines over time.

The Ministry of Health is carrying out a study in partnership with the University of Oxford to assess the need for a third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The study, which began in August, will verify the interchangeability of Coronavac with other immunization agents available to the Brazilian population.

It must open up a new front: the half-dose booster test. The idea is to find out if people who receive half a full dose in the third application are also immunized.

The decision to apply the third dose to health professionals was taken two days after the Ministry of Health backed down and indicated again that adolescents without comorbidity receive the Covid-19 vaccine.

The folder prepared a technical note and inform SUS managers with guidelines to replace the 12 to 17-year-old group in the immunization campaign.

The Health still recommends vaccinating these young people without comorbidities after guaranteeing the reinforcement of vaccination for the elderly and more vulnerable groups, shortening the interval between vaccine applications, in addition to immunizing adolescents with disabilities or deprived of liberty.