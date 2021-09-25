Health workers receive dose 3 this Saturday – Capital

capital

Calendar also provides for the application of second and first doses in 20 locations

By Anahi Zurutuza | 24/09/2021 18:09

Health workers aged 50 or over and who took the 2nd dose of vaccine against covid-19 until March 25 can look for vaccination posts in Campo Grande from this Saturday to receive the booster dose.

Those who are 60 years old or older still take dose 3 and have completed their vaccination card by May 22nd. People with a high degree of immunosuppression who have taken the second dose for at least 28 days also continue to receive the third dose.

Also according to Sesau (Municipal Department of Public Health), starting this Saturday, the 2nd dose of Pfizer will again be applied to adolescents with a 21-day break. Therefore, doses 2 are released for people from 12 to 17 years old who were vaccinated until September 4, following a new resolution of the Bipartite Inter-manager Commission, which decided to no longer respect the 12-week interval, after recent confusion caused by the Ministry of Health , who recommended the suspension of vaccination of this public.

Tomorrow’s calendar foresees the application of second and first doses in 20 places, check: