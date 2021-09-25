High Inflation Surprises and Economists Worse Projections

× Photo: Pixabay

The chief economist at Credit Suisse bank, Solange Srour, stated that the result of the Extended Consumer Price Index 15 (IPCA), a preview of official inflation, was far above market expectations and those of the financial institution itself.

The indicator rose by 1.14%, the highest result for the month since 1994. The median of analysts’ estimates was 1.04% and that of the bank, 1.06%.

“In general, today’s result shows that there is still a very unfavorable inflation dynamic, with widespread inflation across sectors – and not only in the prices of goods, but also in the prices of services, as the latter have greater demand and greater input costs”, he said.

With the result, the economist revised the inflation forecast for 2021 from 8.5% to 8.7%. For next year, the estimate remains at 5.2%, but the risks are for an increase in the coming months.

In a report distributed to customers, Bradesco stated that the result of the IPCA-15 reinforces the scenario of pressured inflation in the short term.

“The preview of inflation was driven by the strong increase in food at home, due to the weather problems that impacted the prices of in natura products, and by the rise in monitored prices, reflecting the increase in electricity bills (with an increase in the value of the energy banner) and fuels (high ethanol pressure on gasoline prices)”, said the financial institution.

