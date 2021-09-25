Hole in the ozone layer larger than the entire continent of Antarctica in 2021

The European Space Agency (ESA) said the hole in the fragile ozone (O3) layer that surrounds planet Earth, protecting animals, plants and humans from ultraviolet (UV) radiation emitted by the Sun, is getting worse. This time the size of the area where the ozone is below 200 Dobson Units (DUs) in Antarctica has reached a much larger proportion than usual and now exceeds the total area of ​​the frozen continent itself. Scientists have been issuing warnings about the climate change scenario on the planet for some time. According to NASA, the Earth has been accumulating “unprecedented” amounts of heat in recent years and scientists have recently claimed that the climate emergency has reached alarming levels.

Every year, as the Southern Hemisphere enters spring, the thickness of the layer, which is normally 275 DUs, equivalent to 2.75 mm, is drastically reduced due to the chemical products produced by mankind. From data collected by the Copernicus Sentinel-5P satellite, ESA concluded that although this year’s hole looks like the 2020 hole, which was “one of the biggest and deepest in recent years”, it is “greater than 75% of the holes. holes in the ozone layer at this stage of the season since 1979”. For Copernicus observers, the layer has been slowly recovering in recent years due to the banning of chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) present in aerosols. The elimination of these gases took place after the signing of the so-called Montreal Protocol in 1987, after a consensus of governments around the world.