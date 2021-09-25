Horror series arrives on Netflix and soon becomes acclaimed

Mike Flanagan has already created two highly acclaimed series on Netflix: The Curse of Hill Residence and The Curse of Bly Mansion. Now he has another miniseries that quickly became critical success: Midnight Mass.

The new horror series currently has 95% approval ratings on Rotten Tomatoes, with 44 reviews booked.

Judy Berman, from Time magazine, even considered this Flanagan’s best work, writing:

“The Flanagan series are like islands in a storm. They’re not always the cleanest or most elegant on the surface, but they’re safe and solid havens anyway. And Midnight Mass is his best so far”.

Chauncey K. Robinson of People’s World wrote:

“Relevant and controversial themes like bigotry, faith, despair and economic hardship collide for a powerful narrative, although the journey is a little slow at times.”

John Anderson of the Wall Street Journal wrote that horror takes a back seat while we actually care about the characters and the story.

“There will be screams, yes. There will be blood. But not before Midnight Mass has seduced its audience into worrying about what happens.”

Empire’s Dan Jolin praised Hamish Linklater’s work on the series:

“Linklater is captivating as Father Hill, the enigmatic miracle worker who bills himself as a surprise substitute for the old and ailing city priest, last seen on a pilgrimage to the Holy Land.”

More about Midnight Mass on Netflix

Midnight Mass tells the story of Crockett Island, a small isolated island community whose existing divisions are magnified by the return of a disgraced young man (Zach Gilford) and the arrival of a charismatic priest (Hamish Linklater).

When Father Paul’s appearance on Crockett Island coincides with inexplicable and seemingly miraculous events, renewed religious fervor grips the community – but such miracles can come at a price.

“It is so peaceful, this small isolated island seems to be dead. Residents of Crockett Island witness miraculous events and frightening omens after the arrival of a mysterious and charismatic priest,” says the Netflix description.

Midnight Mass is now available on Netflix.