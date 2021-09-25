Hospital Regional São Paulo reports overcrowding in the emergency sector

The directors of the São Paulo Regional Hospital (HRSP), publicly express their concern and request the support of the regional community, due to the hospital’s emergency overcrowding. In recent hours, the demand for care and hospitalization of patients has increased considerably. On Friday morning (24), 27 patients from Xanxerê and neighboring municipalities are hospitalized in the Emergency, and there is one intubated patient. In 24 hours 125 patients were seen.

According to the direction of the HRSP, the situation has placed the Emergency at the limit of technical capacity (number of nursing professionals and physicians, in addition to the number of beds). The circumstance – limit of beds and professionals – puts future emergency care that may arise at risk.

Due to the fact that we are entering the weekend – where the Basic Health Units will be closed, the institution asks for the understanding of the community, so that the HRSP Emergency is only accessed in cases of extreme urgency and emergency.

The HRSP management also emphasizes that the emergency works with a reception protocol and risk classification. The classification is a tool developed by the Ministry of Health and used to assess and identify patients who need priority care – according to clinical severity, risk potential, or health problems. Thus, the protocol prioritizes the care of patients classified in red and yellow, while the others, classified in green and blue, can wait or look for the Health and Emergency Care Units in their respective municipalities.