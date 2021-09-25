Hospitals cancel exams and cancer treatments due to lack of radiopharmaceuticals from Ipen – 25/09/2021 – Equilíbrio e Saúde

Brazilian hospitals are going to cancel or postpone procedures because of the embezzlement in the production of radiopharmaceuticals generated by a federal budget cut at Ipen (Institute for Energy and Nuclear Research). Most of those affected are patients undergoing treatment for cancer.

In the state of São Paulo, according to sheet found that there are at least two reference centers for the care of the disease that had to change their schedules, the ACCamargo Cancer Center, in São Paulo, and the Hospital de Amor, in Barretos (SP).

The budget crisis that hits the institute, a body linked to the MCTI (Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation) and the CNEN (National Nuclear Energy Commission), was planned since Tuesday of last week, the 14th. sent a letter informing that there would be a stoppage in the production of medicines from the 20th.

Given this scenario, the Jair Bolsonaro government (without a party), through the Ministry of Economy, released on Wednesday (22) approximately R$ 19 million to meet the demand for hospitals and clinics. Even with this measure, however, institutions are already experiencing problems to reconcile treatments and diagnoses in the coming weeks.

Eduardo Lima, a physician specializing in nuclear medicine at the ACCamargo Cancer Center, says that the institution is already planning to suspend or reduce treatments and diagnoses that use radiopharmaceuticals. “The fact [de o Ipen] resuming production is not an immediate issue and will not solve the problem now.”

In the case of treatments that use these types of medications, such as radioactive iodine, applied against thyroid cancer, the doctor says that the forecast is to pass the next two weeks with the procedures completely suspended – until the Ipen deliveries normalize by through the announced emergency budget.

Regarding diagnoses, tests such as scintigraphy, which are made with a radioactive material called technetium, are impaired. At ACCamargo, they will be reduced next week. The return to the normal pattern should only take place from October 4th.

“We are prioritizing patients who need the necessary diagnoses for breast and melanoma surgeries, because they need nuclear medicine procedures before they are performed,” says Lima.

Another institution that is experiencing difficulties due to the lack of Ipen products is the Hospital de Amor, in the interior of São Paulo. Every week, the place serves an average of 300 fixed patients who need to make diagnoses with radiopharmaceuticals. In addition to these, there are patients from other centers who are referred for this type of care in the institution.

According to Marcelo José Santos, deputy coordinator of the hospital’s nuclear medicine department, so far the distribution has been sufficient to meet the institution’s entire demand, but as of next week, it is estimated that it will no longer have any radioactive material for diagnosis or treatment of patients.

In the case of people with thyroid cancer, the doctor states that “the patient, to undergo this treatment, needs a month’s preparation.” “The patients who would receive this drug next week have already been in preparation for a month, but they will not be able to receive”, he laments.

Regarding the purchase of radiopharmaceuticals by the private sector, Santos says that it is not a viable solution, mainly because of the price, which is basically double the value charged by Ipen, but also because few companies serve this market in Brazil. They cannot supply all of the country’s demand, he says.

Lima also indicates that importation is not a possibility when taking into account the urgency of the lack of medicines, since, in order to make the transaction, it is necessary to register on a waiting list with international producers to acquire the materials.

THE sheet had access to two letters from Ipen sent to some health institutions. In the documents, the agency states that the production of iodine-131 and lutetium-177, both for treating diseases, will take place on October 11th. Meanwhile, the technetium generators will be supplied from the 4th of next month.

In addition sheet found that the institute will only be able to produce new radiopharmaceuticals until the middle of the second half of October, with an emergency contribution of R$ 19 million. If a new budget is not released, production could stop again, bringing new problems to health centers across the country.

Contacted to comment on this new information, Ipen did not respond until the conclusion of this report. Last Tuesday (21), the agency had already indicated the sheet that you would need to contact the MCTI for placements.

The ministry, however, also did not respond to questions about the resumption of production.

On Wednesday (22), the folder released a note stating that the amount of R$ 19 million is extraordinary. As they write, the approval of bill n° 16/2021 is necessary to release another budget, in the amount of R$ 34 million, to maintain the production of radiopharmaceuticals.

The ministry also states in this same note that the approval of another bill with release of R$ 55 million will be necessary for Ipen to have its production fully operational by the end of the year.

For Santos, the only viable solution would be for the institute to regain the full budget to fund the entire production without interruptions. Otherwise, the Hospital de Amor, like others across Brazil, will need to close procedures involving radiopharmaceuticals.

“You can’t stay in this ‘ping-pong’, which one hour receives [verba], produces [o material] and then to [as atividades]”, concludes.