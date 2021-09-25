How am I going to trust the doctor to treat my mother?, asks the daughter of a Prevent Senior insured – 09/24/2021 – Equilíbrio e Saúde

The Covid-19 test was not ready, but the so-called “Covid kit” had already been delivered to the aunt of university professor Priscila Tuna Quintal, 36. She went to a Prevent Senior hospital with the first symptoms of the disease in June 2020.

Before the disease-specific test came out, a CT scan of her lung indicated she was infected with the coronavirus — so the doctor prescribed her treatment with drugs like hydroxychloroquine.

When the family asked if the drugs would not be contraindicated, as she had heart problems, she heard from the doctor that the decision to take them was the patient’s. Afraid of the disease, Quintal’s aunt started using the medicines.

In the days that followed, the picture evolved. She started to develop a high fever, body aches and was hospitalized. In the ICU, a new worsening. When being intubated, she had a cardiac arrest and died.

Quintal is one of the family members who report being afraid to keep relatives at Prevent Senior — the company, which has 550,000 customers and 13,000 employees, is accused, among other things, of forging death certificates and using patients as guinea pigs for studies with drugs ineffective against Covid-19.

However, most see no other solution than to remain with the health care provider, as the other insurances have a higher cost than the company investigated in Covid’s CPI.

In the case of the university professor, in addition to the aunt who died, her mother is insured with Prevent Senior. “Today I feel hostage to the health insurance”, she says, who opted for the plan because it is one of the most affordable, but says she doesn’t trust the company. “How calm am I going to trust the doctor when he proposes some treatment for my mother?”

She says that, despite her family’s knowledge at the time that the medications had no scientific proof against the coronavirus, the feeling of despair at her aunt’s health condition was stronger — and the feeling was that they had no other options.

“We were in a very vulnerable situation, we didn’t know how to deal with it. There was a lot of pressure for her to take the medicine, and we are there in the heat of the situation”, recalls Quintal.

In an interview with sheet, company founder Fernando Parrillo said the study by Prevent does not prove that hydroxychloroquine helps in Covid’s treatment, but said the company respects “medical autonomy.” “Each professional prescribes what he considers best for his patient”.

Prevent Senior is in the crosshairs of senators at Covid’s CPI, who received a dossier signed by 15 doctors about the alleged irregularities. In addition, it is also investigated by the Public Ministry, which opened two inquiries.

One of them investigates whether the application of drugs without proven efficacy against Covid in the operator’s customers who died constitutes a crime of homicide. The second investigates whether there were collective moral damages by the company when they pressured doctors to deliver the so-called “covid kit” in an irregular manner.

The company denies the accusations, claims to be the victim of a sting and wants the PGR (Attorney General’s Office) to investigate the case.

In Gustavo’s family, whose name was changed at the request, three people received the kit recipe even before testing positive for the disease: his mother, father and aunt. None of them took the medicine because they were advised against by their relatives.

Even after this experience, they all follow the plan, but Gustavo believes that, increasingly, it will be necessary to hear a second medical opinion.

“There is a doubt about the nature of who is taking care of you. And, of course, if I find out that whoever treated me or my parents is already pro-chloroquine, I’m going to look for another doctor”, he says.

In mid-2020, Gabriela, who also had her name changed at the request, reports that her grandmother began to show symptoms such as dry cough and flu. During an appointment with a nurse, via telemedicine, the “Covid kit” was offered and, after refusing, she insisted and said that the medication could be delivered by a motorcycle courier.

During the consultation, the family asked to perform the exam and, days later, the result came back negative. “It shocked me, today I’m on the back foot [em relação ao plano de saúde] and I even commented that it would be interesting to change the agreement, but, considering it in general, it’s not really worth it for reasons of lack of plan”, explains the granddaughter.

A similar situation happened to the grandmother of immigration assistant Pedro Nóbrega, 25. At the beginning of September this year, she went for some routine tests and, as she had back pain, she asked to also have a Covid-19 test.

When the result came back positive, Prevent Senior’s attendants got in touch to send medication, such as azithromycin, an antibiotic that also, according to studies, has no proven benefit for Covid-19.

“When I asked the attendant why I prescribed this medication, the answer was that it had nothing to do with politics. He also said that it was optional, that the patient should take it if he wanted to. This doesn’t strike me as a company position. They didn’t make an appointment with my grandmother to recommend the medications, they didn’t do anything”, he says.

Nóbrega says that when the health care provider appeared as the target of the series of complaints at the CPI, he felt bad. “I was irritated. I already knew it was absurd, but I saw that it was much bigger than I imagined.”

The grandmother, who quickly recovered from Covid-19, is expected to stay with the plan, but he says confidence is shaken. “We were suspicious of their commitment to the health of their customers,” he says.