How did humans colonize Easter Island? This study explains

In the southern and central part of the Pacific Ocean, more than a thousand scattered islands form what is called Polynesia. The region was occupied through a series of voyages, in which small groups of people sailed the ocean in canoes and jumped from island to island, over generations.

There are oral histories about the navigations, but it is not known exactly when and in what sequence these trips took place. Expansion took place quickly, and so there are no drastic changes in language or culture among populations.

Now a team of scientists appealed to genetics to assemble the great puzzle of migration in Polynesia, mapping the path of colonization of the islands.

They sequenced the DNA of 430 current inhabitants of 21 islands. Through computer analysis of ancestry, the researchers found that the expansion started from the island of Samoa around the year 830 AD. Over 17 generations, populations reached Easter Island.

From Samoa, the Polynesians made voyages west, where they found and occupied Fiji. To the south, they occupied Tonga. Then they also traveled eastwards to Rarotonga.

Some time later, around the year 1050, some inhabitants of Rarotonga continued to explore the Pacific and settled in present-day Tahiti and in the Tuamotu Archipelago (or Tuamotu Islands, in the image below).

It is from the small islands of Tuamotu that more ambitious incursions would depart. Second the main author of the study, Alexander Ioannidis, the inhabitants of the archipelago would have a marked maritime culture. It is from there that the longest journeys across the Pacific depart.

Some of the Tuamotu Polynesians would have traveled north to the Marquesas Islands (or Marquesas Islands, pictured above) and then on to Mangareva, Rapa Nui (Easter Island) and Raivavae – arriving in the latter around the year 1360.

The researchers set the course based on genetic changes between generations. They identified Polynesian-specific gene patterns (leaving aside parts of the DNA associated with European ancestors, for example) and based them on the so-called “founder effect”. This consists of the loss of genetic variability from the establishment of the population in a new place.

Think of it like this: from each island, with hundreds or thousands of inhabitants, dozens of people left in a canoe, which would later occupy another location. The descendants of these travelers would be less genetically diverse than the island people of their ancestors. Subsequent colonization would also result in a less diverse population, and so on. Easter Island, after all, isn’t as mysterious as it seems.