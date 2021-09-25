how it affects families, workers, businesses and government

If the sharp rise in prices in recent months was not enough, the outlook for the coming months is not the best. The deteriorating economic scenario and political turmoil have worsened inflation expectations for 2021 and 2022, with consequences for families, workers, companies and the government.

Estimates for 2021 have been up for 24 weeks, according to the Focus report — a set of projections collected by the Central Bank from financial institutions. In just the last five weeks, the median of projections for the IPCA (the “official inflation”) at the end of the year jumped from 7.05% to 8.35%. Expectations for 2022, in turn, have risen for nine weeks and, in the last five, the midpoint rose from 3.9% to 4.1%.

The IPCA ended August up 0.87%, the highest for the month in 21 years. The rise in prices is widespread. According to BC, 71.88% of products and services had readjustment in August. It is the biggest spread since December 2020.

This month’s preliminary data is frightening. The IBGE revealed this Friday (24) that the IPCA-15 — preview of the “full” IPCA — was 1.14%, the worst index since February 2016 and the highest for September since 1994.

“Inflation is higher and more persistent. It is not a transitory phenomenon”, says Simão Davi Silber, chairman of the board of trustees of the Economic Research Institute Foundation (Fipe) and a professor at the University of São Paulo (USP).

A series of factors explain the high expectations for inflation, according to economist Nicolas Borsoi, from Nova Futura Investimentos: the shock of commodities, climate problems, disruption in production chains and the resumption of the services segment. “Many are already passing on costs.”

Another factor that contributes to high inflation is the devalued exchange rate. On Thursday (23), the average commercial dollar quotation was R$ 5.29, according to the Central Bank. Models from various institutions indicate that the rate should be at the level of R$ 4.80. At the end of June, the commercial dollar was sold for an average of R$4.92, the lowest level of the year.

Pressures should continue: because of higher inflation this year, there is a higher inertia for 2022, points out Borsoi: “There are many contracts that are indexed”. Furthermore, there are uncertainties regarding the climate scenario.

Elections are also starting to enter the order of the day, and have the potential to keep the real undervalued against the dollar. “Fiscal issues, such as the spending ceiling, come to bear. These are factors that could have an impact of four, eight years”, says Marco Caruso, chief economist at the Original bank.

Rising interest rates reduce growth expectations

The main card in hand that the government has to control the rise in prices is the increase in the basic interest rate. Some financial institutions project that the Selic could end 2021 at 9% per year. It currently stands at 6.25%.

The drug has a side effect on the economy, which is already being felt: growth expectations are fading.

Data from the Focus report point to a 5.04% expansion for GDP in 2021. Five weeks ago the number was 5.3%. And the midpoint of the projections for 2022 dropped to 1.63%, third week in a row.

There are more pessimistic forecasts: MB Associados projects that GDP will grow 0.4% next year and Itaú, 0.5%. The government, on the other hand, maintains its projection for 2022 at 2.5%, betting on the statistical loading effect inherited from 2021, growth in private investment and fiscal consolidation.

Low-income population: affected by food and energy inflation

The widespread rise in prices affects low-income families most. “With less qualifications and high unemployment, they have inflation on their heels,” says Silber.

Calculations made by the Institute for Applied Economic Research (Ipea) indicate that inflation for very low-income families (less than R$1,808.79) was 10.6% in the last 12 months. Those with low income (R$1,808.79 to R$2,702.88) saw prices increase by 10.37%, on average.

One factor that makes them more affected is the greater dependence on essential items, such as food and energy, in their household budget, explains André Braz, coordinator of price research at Fundação Getulio Vargas (FGV).

According to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), in the last 12 months, food at home has become, on average, 16.59% more expensive — rice and beans, a “classic” on the table of Brazilians, increased around 20%. Energy increased 21.08% and fuels 41.33%.

On the rise services should affect the high-income population more

The trend for the coming months is that the high-income population will start to feel more the impact of inflation. Data from IPEA show that inflation for families with monthly income above R$ 17,764.49 was 8.04% in 12 months. The reason is the resumption of the service sector.

“There is a repressed demand for leisure”, cites Caruso, from the Original bank. This has led to a dampening of prices and, now, many companies are rebuilding their margins, cites economist Lisandra Barbero, also from Original. Airline tickets, for example, have accumulated an increase of 20.8% in the last two months.

In the assessment of economist Tatiana Nogueira, from XP Investimentos, the IPCA-15 released this Friday brought a “surprise” precisely in this segment of services, whose inflation rose 0.74% in the September preview, after rising 0.29% in August . “The most significant deviations from our forecast came from airfare,” the economist wrote in a report.

But it’s not just services that are getting more expensive. Items that had sales pent up during the worst moments of the pandemic, such as clothing, have been increasing since February. The rise is concentrated in the last three months.

High unemployment scenario holds wage increases

The scenario of high unemployment — 14.1% at the end of the second quarter, according to the IBGE — and slower growth in 2022 contributes to affect the bargaining power of workers in wage negotiations.

“Replacement of inflation in wages does not happen so easily”, says Braz. He recalls that, in a scenario of low growth, companies have difficulties in expanding their payroll.

According to a survey carried out by Fipe, in the 12 months ended in July, inflation measured by the INPC – an indicator used in salary readjustments – was 9.2%. And the midpoint (median) of corrections was 7.6%. In the year, the proportion of salary readjustments below inflation was 50.5%. “It’s a very delicate moment”, concludes Braz.

Losses for the government: more expenses with social benefits and interest

The rise in inflation brings a problem for the government: the increase in a series of expenses that are based on the minimum wage, recalls Silber, from Fipe.

By law, the wage floor must keep pace with inflation. The forecast in the Annual Budget Law (LOA) is that it will rise to R$ 1,169 in 2022. The problem is that this projection is based on an INPC of 6.2% by the end of this year, a number that will most likely be surpassed – which will mean a higher minimum wage. Estimates from private banks point to a rate closer to 9%.

“The cost of the public machine tends, naturally, to become more expensive”, highlights the professor. Among the expenses linked to the minimum wage are the payment of pensions – most beneficiaries receive the minimum wage -, unemployment insurance, salary bonuses and the Continuous Cash Benefit (BPC).

Another problem is that the spending ceiling is adjusted annually in June, when inflation accumulated in 12 months was at 8.36%. Since then, the panorama has worsened. This means that the maximum authorized expenditure for the government must grow less than the expenses linked to the minimum wage. With this, there is less room for discretionary spending (free choice), in a budget that is already one of the tightest.

And the scenario is one of political pressure for increased public spending, as 2022 is an election year. That’s why the government wants at all costs to postpone the payment of part of the court orders — they will amount to just over R$ 89 billion in 2022 — and thus open up fiscal space to expand Brazil’s Auxílio, a substitute for Bolsa Família.

Another negative impact for the government comes from government bonds. In June, the federal securities debt (in bonds) was R$4.61 trillion, equivalent to 57.5% of GDP, according to the BC. Securities indexed to the Selic rate represented 37.25% of the portfolio. “As Selic advances, so does spending on public debt,” explains Braz.

The path, according to him, will be to manage the Budget, in order to prioritize essential expenses. “It is essential for the government to reduce its expenses. Monetary policy alone cannot do the job. Good inflation is target inflation.”

The FGV specialist points out that good debt management contributes favorably to public investment. “The State needs to recover its investment capacity because only the private sector is not able to sustain growth.”

Inflation hits companies with more expensive inputs and energy

Businesses were doubly hit by rising inflation. At first, with the increase in raw materials, which in the last 12 months has reached 48.27%, according to the Getulio Vargas Foundation.

And, in a second moment, the readjustment of energy tariffs. The water crisis puts pressure on the costs of companies, particularly the automobile industry, civil construction and services, right in its resumption.

“Compressed margins force transfer to the final products, even without the demand being heated”, emphasizes the coordinator of FGV.

The companies that suffer most, according to Borsoi, from Nova Futura Investimentos, are those at the ends of the production chain. They are more affected by successive supply shocks. One example is the automotive industry, which demands a lot of energy and was affected by rising steel prices and problems in the semiconductor supply chain.

Others affected are companies linked to consumption and importers. “With the increase in prices, there is a slowdown in consumption because of the impacts on income.”