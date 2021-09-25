How many times has China banned Bitcoin?

Since 2009, China has been fighting to keep the yuan as the country’s only currency, prohibiting its citizens from having any kind of power of choice.

The speech is the same in all bans: protect the country’s economy and take care of social welfare.

In this article we bring together the biggest events related between China and its prohibition policy regarding digital coins and cryptocurrencies in chronological order.

2009, June – China bans virtual currencies

Although Bitcoin was not at all popular, having been created a few months before this intervention, this was the first time the Chinese government used the term “virtual currency” and, of course, banned its use.

In fact, China’s first ban was caused by online gaming, whose both credits and in-game items were traded in the local currency, the yuan.

Despite this, it is clear that Bitcoin was already covered by such law.

2013, November – China restricts the use of Bitcoin by banks

This is considered to be the first Bitcoin ban as it focused on Bitcoin. At the time, Bitcoin price was reaching new highs and local exchanges such as Huobi and OKCoin were having more trading volume.

The government’s focus was to prevent banks from using Bitcoin as currency, claiming that Bitcoin was more of a virtual commodity than a currency per se.”

The price of Bitcoin has plummeted.

2014, April – Chinese banks freeze exchange accounts

On this occasion, Chinese banks stopped offering exchanges services, not allowing users to make fiat currency deposits for brokers.

Days later, the PBCO governor said he would not ban Bitcoin.

2017, February – China freezes exchange accounts

The Chinese government has returned to pressure the national market, demanding that exchanges comply with strict rules, similar to those of the forex market, to continue operating.

The three largest exchanges in the country had to suspend their activities until the government gave permission.

2017, September – China bans ICOs

With the popularization of ICOs (Initial Coin Offerings), the cryptocurrency market was buoyed up again thanks to this use case. As usual, China didn’t like it.

The ban on ICOs was not the only one that year, followed by a ban on exchanges.

2017, September – China closes exchanges

All exchanges operating in Beijing and Shanghai were required to submit plans to close down their activities.

Mixed with the ban on ICOs, China showed itself indignant while Bitcoin lived a good year.

2021, May – China bans financial institutions and payment companies

In May of this year, China began its series of bans, starting with financial institutions and payment companies.

Determining that they could not carry out any activity involving the use of Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies.

2021, May – China expels miners

Once again Bitcoin was having a good time and again China found a way to curb the adoption of Bitcoin in its country, this time by banning BTC mining.

The ban resulted in an exodus from mining, with much of the Bitcoin hashrate being moved to other countries.

2021, September – China bans cryptocurrency trading

In its latest coup so far, China has banned its citizens from trading Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, either locally or internationally.

Faced with a real estate crisis, the country seemed to have forgotten to prohibit its citizens from further activities, this time trading in cryptoactives. The date is also marked by a siege to illegal miners who still operate in the country.

Although China tries to ban the adoption of Bitcoin by its citizens, and its decisions succeed in swaying market sentiment in the short term, Bitcoin continues to grow strong, posting both higher lows and higher highs with each new cycle.