How NASA Retirees Help Save the Hubble Telescope – 25/09/2021

In June, one of the space telescope’s computers stopped working, after 31 years of spectacular images of distant galaxies. To reactivate it, NASA needed to summon those who witnessed the beginnings of the project. Sounds like Hollywood.

For 31 years, the Hubble telescope has orbited the Earth at about 550 kilometers high, providing fascinating images of distant stars and galaxies. Originally, NASA’s mission was supposed to last only 15 years, but the sidereal spy is still flying, having so far sent 1.5 million photos to Earth.

Until, on June 13, 2021, the so-called payload computer stopped working (payload computer), which controls and coordinates the scientific instruments on board the observatory. When it stopped sending data to the main computer, it automatically put all the scientific equipment into hibernation. All attempts by the ground team to reset the disabled unit via the main computer failed.

In principle, there was no reason to panic: after all, just for extreme cases, all the important components of Hubble exist in duplicate. So, the deactivated equipment also had its backup, which had been replaced during Hubble’s last maintenance mission, in 2009. But with a computer like that, you can’t just press the power button.

What to do with a cassette tape and floppy disk?

How is it possible that, at the highly technological NASA, no one else knows how the devices used to work in the past? It’s as if someone found an old box in the basement full of childhood memories, including a cassette tape of your favorite songs and a floppy disk. While one wonders who still has a cassette recorder and a floppy disk drive, your little grandson has no idea what those weird plastic clumps are.

This banal example serves to illustrate the speed with which technology changes and, with it, the technical knowledge to use or repair it. And in the case of NASA’s rescue operation, any mistake could have meant the irreversible end of the Hubble mission.

Just in case, Nzinga Tull, director of the observatory’s emergency team, also brought together former engineers who collaborated on the project. After all, as NASA recognizes, repairing a space telescope built in the 1980s required the knowledge of everyone involved in Hubble’s history.

“The cooperation was inspiring”

More than 50 individuals participated in the two-week rescue operation. First, the old and new team members studied the list of possible weaknesses together to try to pinpoint the problem.

Some NASA veterans who helped build the telescope were still familiar with the payload computer’s old command and data processing unit. Other retirees found in the original Hubble documentation, dating from 30 to 40 years ago, the instructions needed to work around the crash.

“That’s the advantage of a program that has been running for over 30 years: the incredible amount of experience and expertise,” says Tull. “It was inspiring to cooperate with both the current team and those who have moved on to other projects. They show such dedication to their Hubble colleagues, the observatory and science!”

Step by step, the computer’s initialization was calculated in a simulator at NASA’s control center. Joining all forces, the backup computer could be successfully activated on July 15, after a five-week break.

Two days later, the instruments again provided fascinating images of distant points in outer space. In the first of these, you see two galaxies that have just merged into the constellation Capricorn, with three arms – all thanks to the cooperation of NASA retirees.