how to access new content from Director’s Cut

Death Stranding Director’s Edition came exclusively to PS5 and brought several new features, such as a race track, shooting range and even an assistant robot.

The contents, however, may not be that easy to access at first, especially for those who have already finished Hideo Kojima’s work. So, here’s a guide on how to try out the main content added in the version.

Speedway

The racetrack is at the south end of the game’s second map, the Central Region, near the Storm Rain Farm.

It is possible that it is still necessary to build the track, for that, the following materials will need to be delivered:

Chiral Crystals (650)

Metals (2240)

Ceramics (1960)

Once the track is ready, you can compete in two modes: Single Races and Ranked Race. Both are time tests and, in the second type, you can compare your time with your friends online.

What’s new is no Forza Horizon or Sonic All-Stars Racing Transformed, but it’s a good pastime. Check out our gameplay video at the top of this article.

robot friend

It is now possible to have a robot helper, which is very useful, because it follows Sam and helps both to carry more loads and also to take the protagonist himself to a delivery point.

To acquire the robot, you must first complete a new quest, Order 83, which can be accepted at the Lake Knot City South Distribution Center on the second map in the game.

The mission is one of those to take the person on the back to a shelter. In this case, the scientist who makes robots possible.

Shooting range

This is easy and can be accessed from any shelter, just select from the terminal menu.

But the Shooting Range goes much more than just training with weapons, because there are also challenges for the different weapons, which are made in simulated reality phases. Yes, Metal Gear Solid fans will notice the similarities with the VR Missions that existed in the series.

These exercises also have online scores to compare with your friends.

Weapon to Maser

The Maser (Magnetically Accelerated Electric Reverb Surge) is the only new weapon added to the game, but quite powerful for releasing electrical discharges that render human enemies unconscious and even disable vehicles.

To earn the Maser you must complete the Order 77 quest, which can be accepted at the West Distribution Center in Capital Knot City, right on the first map in the game.

Accepting the order gets Sam to receive Maser, but to acquire the blueprint for making the weapon, you must complete the order.

It is in this mission that we also explore the new area added in Director’s Cut, an abandoned factory, and that is part of the new mini narrative arc of the game.

Jump ramps

One of the new structures added in Director’s Cut is, honestly, the coolest, because in addition to helping to cross that disgusting cliff in the middle of the way, it also lets Sam do some Tony Hawk tricks.

To build the ramp, however, you must complete Order 80 at the Weather Station on the second map of the game and deliver the cargo to Lake Knot City’s South Distribution Center, also in the same region.

